"Don't even know how he was able to function": Dan Hurley sends heartfelt condolences to Georgetown HC Ed Cooley one week after his mother dies

The UConn Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East), coached by Dan Hurley, returned to the win column earlier on Wednesday, Feb. 26, on their homecourt. Going up against the unranked Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10 Big East), the defending two-time national champions edged out their opposition by 14 points, 93-79, to move one step closer to their goal of a national title three-peat in the 2024-2025 season.

Ad

During the post-game press conference, Hurley, in addition to discussing the game, offered his condolences to Georgetown's main tactician, Ed Cooley, whose mother unfortunately passed away on Feb. 17. Hurley said he was in awe of how his counterpart was able to pull through and still put up a mighty fight against him and his program.

"First off, just the deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Ed and his family. I don't even know how he was able to function with everything that he's going through. He's a great man, he's one of the best coaches. He's a great friend to so many like myself in this business. Deepest heartfelt condolences," Hurley said. (0:05)

Ad

Trending

"I'll pray for Ed and his family everyday," he added.

Ad

Ed Cooley's mother, Jane, passed away at the age of 81 and is survived by Ed and his five siblings and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dan Hurley said both teams brought their A-game on Wednesday

In the same presser, Dan Hurley commended both his UConn Huskies and their opponent, the Georgetown Hoyas, for a splendid performance on Wednesday.

"I thought they were really game today. Obviously, the response to the 14-4 start against us, I thought we made a quality response from there. They made shots, they were kind of like a high-major talented, low-major type of situation to deal with because they were spreading us out and they had shooting and skill at all five positions," Hurley explained. (0:43)

Ad

"That was really tough to guard but obviously, thrilled with some of the things we did on offense. Thrilled with the last 35 minutes of the game, and just good to see some guys play well offensively. That felt good," he added.

Hurley and the Huskies are aiming for a national championship three-peat this year come March as they now focus on the unranked Providence Friars on Saturday, March 1, on the road. For Cooley and the Hoyas, they'll be matched up against the No. 21-ranked Marquette Golden Eagles on the same day at home.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here