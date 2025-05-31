"Don't know how to feel": La La Anthony cheers loudly as Syracuse commit Kiyan Anthony graduates from high school

Kiyan Anthony has officially graduated from high school and had plenty of support on his big day. Anthony's mother, La La, posted a clip to Instagram Saturday of her son walking across the stage at his graduation from Long Island Lutheran High School.

In the video, La La Anthony cheers loudly and turned the camera from Anthony receiving his diploma in his red cap and gown to friends and family gathered to celebrate his graduation with homemade signs. One sign read "Let's goooooo Kiyan," while another showed the young basketball player's face photoshopped onto a goat's body with the word "goat."

La La expressed her feelings about the exciting event in her caption.

"This just happened!! Kiyan is officially a high school graduate!👨🏽‍🎓🥹❤️ Class of 2025!! I don't know how to feel right now🥹🥹🥹"

Kiyan Anthony is the only child of La La and former NBA star Carmelo Anthony. He will follow in his father's footsteps by continuing his academic and athletic career at Syracuse University this fall.

Kiyan Anthony prepares for freshman campaign at Syracuse

With his high school days now behind him, Kiyan Anthony is ready for the next step — a basketball career at Syracuse. In November, the 6-foot-5 shooting guard announced his commitment to play for the Orange.

Anthony's father - Carmelo Anthony - spent his sole college season at Syracuse. He led the Orange to the first NCAA Tournament championship in program history in the 2002-03 season and was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player. Carmelo was the National Freshman of the Year and an All-American. He showed his support for his son following in his footsteps by appearing in Kiyan Anthony's photo shoot during his official visit to Syracuse.

Anthony joins the Orange as a four-star recruit ranked No. 35 in the nation and No. 1 in the state of New York. He honed his skill set at Long Island Lutheran High School and led the team to the EYBL Scholastic Tournament championship game this season. The guard recorded 20 points in a quarterfinal win over Brewster Academy.

Kiyan Anthony brings versatility and his family name to Syracuse. He's a dominant offensive force with scoring efficiency who continues to grow his guard skills with each passing year. His friends and family showed their excitement at his high school graduation and can now look forward to seeing him bring the Anthony name back to Orange basketball.

