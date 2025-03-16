"Don't really think it's a debate": Todd Golden drops blunt statement on Florida’s chances of securing the #1 seed

Florida coach Todd Golden did not mince words when asked about his team's case for a No. 1 seed after the Gators' impressive win on Saturday. No. 4 Florida defeated No. 5 Alabama 104-82 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

During the postgame press conference, the third-year coach expressed his belief that the Gators have already done enough to secure a top seed for the NCAA Tournament.

"I think we secured a one seed today — that's my opinion," Golden said bluntly, per an X post by The Next Round.

His confidence stems from the team's strong resume, which includes two wins over Alabama, a victory over Tennessee, and success on the road at Auburn.

"I don't really think it's a debate regardless of the result tomorrow," he added, referring to the tournament championship game against Tennessee on Sunday.

"With that being said, another opportunity for us to get a really good win. Another big challenge. A team that I would argue is one of the most physical and just tough-minded winning programs in America."

Ranked second in the KenPom ratings, Florida finished the regular season second in the league standings with a 14-4 record, behind only champion Auburn.

Todd Golden acknowledged the formidable challenge posed by Tennessee since the program led by Hall of Fame coach Rick Barnes beat the Gators in their previous meeting. However, he expressed optimism and eagerness for his team to face the Volunteers again.

Todd Golden coaching record from San Francisco to Florida

Before accepting the head coaching position at the University of Florida in 2022, Todd Golden spent three seasons at the University of San Francisco. He served as an associate head coach under Kyle Smith from 2016-19 and was promoted to head coach in 2019.

At San Francisco, Golden led the Dons to the NCAA Tournament once in 2022, their first appearance since 1998.

The highest finish he achieved in the West Coast Conference for San Francisco was 2nd in the league standings that very same year. He had a total of 57 wins with the Dons and 36 losses.

Golden took over a struggling Florida program, inheriting a team that finished 20-14 the previous year under former coach, Mike White.

Although his debut season in Gainesville was somewhat rocky, the Gators showed significant improvement last year. They have emerged this season as one of the top contenders for the No. 1 seed in March Madness. His record with Florida currently stands at 67-33.

