"Don't scare me like this no more": Fans breathe a sigh of relief as Flau'jae Johnson reveals big news amid transfer portal rumors

LSU Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson had the whole collegiate hoops landscape in a frenzy with her cryptic social media posts. On Saturday, the Savannah, Georgia native uploaded posts on Instagram and X that had some speculating that she may rescind her prior commitment to run it back with her program for next season.
But on Sunday, she finally cleared the air on what she actually meant. Johnson, who is a renowned rapper outside the court, announced that she is going on a music tour this April with American rapper BossMan Dlow.
College basketball fans and spectators then showed how much of a sigh of relief they breathed after the LSU standout's announcement.
"FLAU DON'T SCARE ME LIKE THIS NO MORE," one fan exclaimed with several crying emojis.
"Flau’jae, not today. We still stressed from yesterday," another user shared with a laughing emoji.
"You better not EVER do that again girl, but so proud of you," another asserted with heart-shaped hand emojis.
"Me thinking you were going to transfer," a user captioned with a photo of a frog.
Other users lauded Johnson for her marketing strategy towards her music tour as it was clever nonetheless despite getting the college basketball world, especially the LSU faithful, all riled up of what was a presumed departure.
"All the suckers thought you were leaving...All they had to do was watch your podcast three days ago when you told everyone you were going on tour. All the best. Go crush it! Brilliant marketing job!," one user pointed out.
"You had these people out here 'bout to flatline," another user claimed with a laughing emoji.
Johnson is set to go on tour with BossMan Dlow starting on April 13 in Boston, on April 15 in Ontario in Toronto, Canada, on April 19 in Denver and caps it off with Jacksonville on April 26.
Flau'jae Johnson on why she didn't enter WNBA draft
Flau'jae Johnson opted not to enter this year's WNBA draft despite being eligible. Even though she's yet to complete four full college seasons, she would've been able to go pro as she turns 22 years old in November.
Johnson talked about her decision to skip the draft on her Best of Both Worlds podcast last week.
“As far as the draft, I thought about it but I’m like, ‘I’m not trying to go out on an L,’” Johnson said. “Second of all, you got to think about the CBA and all of that. Third, I want to try to win. I want to go out on a win. I know I can develop more. Like, I’m a great player and I can’t turn it on an off. I got to keep it on.
“This is going to be a mental year for me, and if my mental is as sharp as it was this last tournament and the last games, I’ll be alright. But no, no WNBA for me. I don’t think it’s time yet.”
Flau'jae Johnson and the rest of the LSU Tigers' 2024-2025 campaign ended in the Elite Eight at the hands of the No. 1 overall seed UCLA Bruins. After that disappointment, she will look to win her second national championship when she returns for her senior season.
