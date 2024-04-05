"Don't be shocked when people take shots": Jason Whitlock criticizes WNBA-bound Angel Reese for facing online criticism

After her team's Elite Eight loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes, Angel Reese spoke on the hatred and death threats she had been receiving since winning the national championship last year. The heartbreaking revelation caused an outpour of support from all corners of the internet. However, this did not mean there weren't people criticizing her either.

After Emannuel Acho, Jason Whitlock also spoke against the forward during a segment on his show, Fearless.

"Angel Reese has to change. And if you're going to open up these social media accounts, and have 3 million Instagram followers and a half million Twitter followers, and you're going to put yourself out there personally, don't be shocked when people start judging your personal life," Whitlock said.

"When Jill Biden stupidly says 'Yeah, I might invite both teams', and you throw a little tantrum and start taking shots at a political figure, don't be shocked when people take shots back. If you just want to stick to the cord, stick to the cord," he added.

Whitlock also asked Reese to focus on what she can control and how she portrays herself to be.

"Let me let me blow your mind here. Not every college basketball player is active on social media. Unbelievable. That's a choice that's been made. If she doesn't want people talking about her sexuality, don't make your sexuality the point of your Instagram page," Whitlock said.

Angel Reese declares for the 2024 WNBA draft

On Wednesday, Angel Reese announced, via a Vouge photoshoot, her decision to declare for the draft. The Bayou Barbie said:

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college. I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro — and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese is projected as a No. 7/8 pick and will join Caitlin Clark, the expected No. 1 pick, and Cameron Brink, a potential No. 2, on April 15 at the Brooklyn Music Center for the draft day. Her likely WNBA home could be the Minnesota Lynx or the Chicago Sky.

The LSU star's decision came after the Tigers' 94-87 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Elite Eight on Monday. In her two seasons with LSU, the forward averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds. She was known for her exceptional defense and can run the floor while blocking shots from anywhere.

