"Don't think it is FAIR to eliminate someone that doesn’t win a championship": Caitlin Clark's stardom in NCAAB gets candid reaction from Dick Vitale

American basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale put his weight behind the Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark in the raging GOAT debate. Dick attempted to contest the arguments of ESPN’s Jay Williams, who expressed doubts about Clark’s GOAT status.

Williams did not consider Caitlin to be the greatest college basketball player because she hadn't helped her team win a championship.

In response, Dick Vitale shared his defense of Clark on social media. He said that the team performance of the Hawkeyes should not overshadow Caitlin's individual achievements.

"Look I RESPECT the views of others but I do not think it is FAIR to eliminate someone that doesn’t win a championship. Championships are won by strong talented TEAMS," Vitale wrote on Twitter.

Jay Williams made the comments last week after Clark's 49-point performance against Michigan. After Caitlin broke Kelsey Plum's 3527 all-time scoring record, Wiliams shared his admiration while at the same time reasoning about his stance on Caitlin’s GOAT status.

"OK, you wanna be a GOAT. Fine. There's levels of greatness. You gotta win championships to be a GOAT. ... Let's slow down," Williams said.

Caitlin Clark is expected to be the top overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The GOAT debate surrounding Caitlin Clark

After Caitlin Clark etched her name as the leading scorer in NCAA women's basketball, Shaquille O’Neal called her the greatest collegiate player in basketball. Former WNBA All-Star Rebbeca Lobo called her the greatest scorer.

Jay Williams also compared Caitlin to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry but was quick to add it with criticism. He made the comments after spending time with LSU’s Angel Reesu, Caitlin’s rival on the college basketball scene, in Baton Rouge.

Reesu’s LSU emerged victorious in last year’s NCAA tournament, while Clark, despite having an average of 31.8 points and 10 assists, failed to gain victory.

The basketball elites may have differing views on the subject, but followers and fans too have made the debate intense on social media platforms.