"Donovan Dent has done the same thing": Kentucky fans react to Otega Oweh's consistent output after South Carolina win 

Otega Oweh's consistent performances for the Kentucky Wildcats this season have made him a key figure in their success, sparking discussions among fans. Following No. 14-ranked Kentucky’s 80-57 victory over South Carolina on Saturday, Oweh’s stat line became a hot topic among supporters, as he has maintained an excellent streak of scoring at least 10 points in every game this campaign.

Oweh's performance was celebrated in an Instagram post by @recruitnews and @kentuckymbb on Saturday. His reliability has bolstered his reputation as a dependable offensive contributor and a critical piece of Kentucky’s lineup.

“Never scored below ten points this season,” @recruitnews wrote.

Fans shared their reactions to Oweh's streak.

“Donovan Dent has done the same thing. 22 games over 10 points. Recognize,” a fan commented.

Kentucky fan react to Otega Oweh's consistent output after South Carolina win - Image source: Instagram/recruitnews

“Doing it in the hardest conference too,” another fan said.

Another fan reacts to Otega Oweh's consistent output after South Carolina win - Image source: Instagram/recruitnews

Oweh’s consistent double-digit performances have been pivotal for Kentucky, with more fans quick to drop their opinions on his record.

"League ready," a fan wrote."

"Love his fearlessness," one fan said.

"All American," another fan commented.

Other fans react to Otega Oweh's consistent output after South Carolina win - Image source: Instagram/recruits

Otega Oweh’s consistency surprises Kentucky’s coach Mark Pope

In 22 games this season, Kentucky (16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) junior guard Otega Oweh has scored at least 10 points in every outing, a streak reminiscent of Malik Monk’s 30-game run to open the 2016-17 campaign. While fans are in awe of Oweh’s consistency, Wildcats coach Mark Pope admitted on Thursday that he didn’t foresee this level of impact.

“No, I did not,” Pope said to reporters. “One of my curiosities before the season was what his consistency would feel like.”

Oweh hasn’t faltered since SEC play began, maintaining his scoring average of 16.0 points per game while shooting an efficient 47.2%. He stands alone as the only player in the SEC to record double figures in every game this season, highlighting his resilience.

“That’s pretty special,” Pope said. “It’s a credit to him, how he’s built, and what he’s made of. He’s putting together an extraordinary season despite some weirdness happening around him. He’s been really special, and he’s obviously a massive part of our team.”

Beyond his scoring, Oweh is also showcasing his all-around game. He is averaging 5.9 rebounds in 31.2 minutes per SEC game. His playmaking, considered a weaker aspect during his two seasons at Oklahoma, has improved.

“I’m really proud of Otega,” Pope said, via the 'UK Healthcare Mark Pope Show.' “He’s taken a colossal leap in his game, and I’m asking so much from him. His competitive nature is at an elite level, and he’s been spectacular.”

Oweh’s responsibilities extend beyond scoring. He’s tasked with driving to the rim, guarding top opponents and creating plays for teammates. Although his 3-point shooting has dipped in SEC play, his aggressiveness and effort have been unwavering.

