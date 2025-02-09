Mark Pope reveals he had sleepless nights worrying over Kentucky stars Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson

The Kentucky Wildcats, coached by Mark Pope, snapped their two-game losing streak on Saturday, Feb. 8, with a commanding 80-57 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks at Rupp Arena. The win marked Kentucky’s fifth SEC victory of the 2024-25 season and improved its overall record to 16-7.

Pope, in his first season leading the program, took over after John Calipari departed for Arkansas earlier in 2024. While the Wildcats remain at .500 in conference play, Pope continues to develop his coaching style and strengthen his bond with key players such as seniors Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson.

The veteran duo was crucial in helping Kentucky return to the win column, though their status remained uncertain leading up to the game. Both were considered game-time decisions, making their presence in the Gamecocks win a welcome relief for Pope. The Wildcats' head coach shared his concerns in the postgame press conference.

"(The win) means a lot, this is really important to us. Every game is the biggest game we've ever played because you go through the course of the season," Pope said.

"I woke up at 3 o'clock in the morning after sleeping for two hours and couldn't go back to sleep because I genuinely didn't know if I was going to walk into the gym and have no Lamont, no Jaxson, and no Kerr (Kriisa) ... That would've been a really beautiful challenge for us."

Butler played through a shoulder injury that had sidelined him for Kentucky’s last three games, while Robinson battled a bruised wrist suffered during practice on Friday.

Now back on track, Pope and the Wildcats aim to build momentum when they face the fourth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday.

Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson showcase experience in Wildcats' win

Having spent multiple seasons at the collegiate level, Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson displayed their veteran poise in the Kentucky Wildcats' win. Both serve as perennial starters in Pope’s backcourt and are looking to cap off their collegiate careers on a high note.

For the game, Butler finished with eight points, including four free throws, along with one rebound, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes. Meanwhile, Robinson contributed six points, five rebounds and four assists in 20 minutes of action.

