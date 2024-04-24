Purdue superstar Zach Edey declared for the 2024 NBA draft on Tuesday. The 7-foot-4 center is expected to be a mid to late first-round pick. The announcement came shortly after the college basketball season ended, as multiple top prospects confirmed their plans.

Edey recently grabbed another Naismith Player of the Year award, making him the first back-to-back winner since Virginia's Ralph Sampson three-peated in the 1980s. Edey achieved the historic feat after averaging 24.9 points, 12.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game while leading his team to a 34-4 record and into the national championship game for the first time since 1969.

Some fans seized the opportunity to do some trolling, while others came out in support of the Purdue star.

Expand Tweet

While NBA draft expert Jonathan Givony tweeted that Edey was a projected lottery pick, fans doubted the assessment.

While Edey is more than capable of being an anchor on defense, some fans believe that whichever general manager drafts him should be fired immediately.

Expand Tweet

Other fans came to the defense of Edey, claiming he's a baller.

Expand Tweet

"He’s just tall", another fan tweeted.

"Maybe a 2nd round flier pick at best," another tweeted.

"He made such a massive jump in skill this year, he’s a legit player," another tweeted, backing the Purdue center amid criticism.

"If Yao Ming and Tacko Fall had a baby, here you go. Proceed with caution," one fan warned.

Zach Edey has been scrutinized multiple times over his draft stock

While fans had their say, Zach Edey has also been a topic of discussion for college basketball analysts and podcast hosts alike.

Shortly after the NCAA Tournament finals, an anonymous NBA scout said this about Edey:

“Is he going to be a starter? No. Is he going to be a backup every night? Probably not. He’s Boban Marjanovic in my opinion.”

ESPN's Shannon Sharpe questioned the Purdue center's limited offensive abilities.

"You see the maturation. Zach Edey has never played like that, so you are asking a guy to re-do his game. ... Can it be done? Sure. Is it highly likely? (No.) There are shooting coaches who could probably work with him, but I give him a 10, 15 percent chance."

While the question of whether Zach Edey can turn into a star at the professional level remains, he has ended his Purdue career as a potential future College Basketball Hall of Famer.