3x SB champ Shannon Sharpe questions Purdue star Zach Edey's skill set ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

Three-time Super Bowl champion Shannon Sharpe doesn't think Zach Edey has what it takes to be an NBA player. However, Edey is the reigning back-to-back AP Player of the Year in college, leading Purdue to the national championship.

Although he dominated college basketball, many wonder if his skill set will translate to the NBA. According to Sharpe, who spoke on "Nightcap," Edey has a 10-15 percent chance of succeeding in the NBA:

"Will an elephant ever be able to run like a cheetah? Wembanyama, you look at Wemby and say he can put the ball on the floor, well he's been putting the ball on the floor and shooting three since he was seven, eight years old. (5:50 mark)

"You see the maturation. Zach Edey has never played like that, so you are asking a guy to re-do his game... Can it be done? Sure. Is it highly likely (no). There are shooting coaches who could probably work with him but I give him a 10, 15 percent chance (of making it)."

If Edey is going to have success in the NBA, Sharpe thinks he will have to adapt his playstyle. Sharpe also pointed to Brook Lopez, who changed the way he played from college to the NBA. If Edey can make similar changes to his game, Sharpe isn't ruling him out as an NBA player.

Purdue coach thinks Zach Edey will be a terrific NBA player

Zach Edey's NBA draft stock will be one to watch as many are torn on when he will be selected. That said, following the national championship game, Purdue coach Matt Painter called Zach Edey the Boilermakers GOAT. Painter also believes Edey will be an NBA player and a successful one:

“He was a guy that didn’t get recruited, then all of sudden he started to get recruited, then that picked up, that got him on edge. All the great ones stay on edge. He’s going to be a terrific NBA player. We’re really proud of him.”

In the latest mock drafts, Edey has been mocked as a late first or early second-round pick. But, many are torn on whether he will be able to have success in the pros with his style, which is mostly around the rim.

This past season with Purdue, Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 2.2 blocks per game. Despite dominating college, whether or not he will be able to do that in the NBA is to be seen.

