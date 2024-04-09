5 reasons why Zach Edey is projected so low for 2024 NBA Draft

Zach Edey just laid it all out there in the national championship. The big man went off for 37 points and 10 rebounds, but it was not enough as UConn overwhelmed Edey’s Purdue to win their second straight title. Despite the tough loss, it was still a resounding season for Edey. The seven-footer won National Player of the Year once again and led Purdue to a conference title.

Now Edey will move on to the NBA draft. However, many do not project Edey to go in the lottery despite being a dominant force at the college level.

Edey averaged 25.2 points and 12.2 rebounds per game, but despite his production, his draft projections are still really low. Let’s take a look at Edey’s scouting report and why he is projected to go so low in the 2024 NBA Draft as most draft projections have him as a second-round pick.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Five Reasons why Zach Edey is not a lottery pick in 2024 NBA Draft

No. 5 - Rim Protection

Zach Edey is an imposing figure down low. However, in college basketball, a player can sit in the paint for as long as they want. At the next level, there is defensive three seconds, which means Edey cannot camp down low. Also, Edey is a solid shot blocker but averaged just 2.2 blocks per game this season.

You would expect more blocks given his height advantage over college players. Edey got two blocks in the title game but was time and time again eaten up by the athletic players of UConn. They finished with floaters and layups over him multiple times and went right at him. That does not bode well for Edey at the next level as he cannot be an effective rim protector against the size and speed of NBA players.

No. 4 - Lack of post play in NBA

Zach Edey’s main move is getting to his left hand on the low block. He dominates in the post with the same simple post moves. However, those will not translate to today’s game in the NBA.

No one plays with their back to the basket in the post in the NBA anymore. This is Edey’s bread and butter. He likely would not get the post touches he needs to operate his usual offense that he excelled at in college.

No. 3 - Ball screen defense

Zach Edey has solid basketball IQ and is a good passer from the post for a big man. However, one thing he struggles with is defensive reads.

Teams in the tournament like Gonzaga and UConn involved Edey in ball screen action and exploited his weak defense and decision making. Teams got many open looks as Edey chose to sit under screens and stay down low. He would get destroyed for that in the NBA by 3-point shooters.

UConn also exploited his decision making in the pick-and-roll but down low. UConn’s guards would hesitate, making Edey choose between offensive players.

No. 2 - Lack of 3-point shooting

Zach Edey went 1/2 from 3-point range in his four college seasons. Those are not numbers that translate to the next level as every player must be a threat from deep nowadays.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo can make one or two 3-pointers in a game. Other bigs like Joel Embiid have become solid perimeter shooters. Edey’s lack of a perimeter jumper is a huge red flag for his NBA draft stock.

No. 1 - Slow Feet

The main reason Zach Edey will not be drafted high is his feet. The big man is slow down the floor. He would always be behind the ball in a fast paced NBA game.

He also does not have the feet to stay in front of opponents on defense. He would struggle defending on the perimeter, especially against quicker bigs. Nikola Jokic is the exception as a slow big man but Edey does not have the offensive game Jokic possesses to make up for his defensive holes.