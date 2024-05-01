UNC sensation RJ Davis has decided to return for another season sparking a frenzy among college hoops fans. Davis' return comes after a standout 2023-24 season where he earned numerous accolades, including being named a Consensus First Team All-American and ACC Player of the Year.

While some applauded his choice with enthusiastic cheers, others questioned his motives with sarcastic comments. Let’s have a look at some of them:

One CBB fan tweeted, "Just to get locked up by Proctor again"

"Ridiculous… seems like dude has been in college 10 years. Move on already," tweeted another.

Another CCB enthusiast was happy about Davis returning:

"Glad to watch him play one more year! #NCAA #Nbaextra"

"Hell yeah. GO HEELS," said another.

"Living legend." said one more.

Another set of college hoop fans took a dig at Davis for prolonging his collegiate career:

"Lol never seen someone avoid Europe so bad"

"Lmao, stop. Go pro," said another.

"Just means he’s not good enough to play in the NBA," another CBB fan tweeted.

As RJ Davis gears up for his fifth season with UNC, the polarizing reactions reflect the mixed sentiments surrounding Davis' return for one last dance in North Carolina blue.

How will RJ Davis benefit Hubert Davis and UNC in 2024-24?

RJ Davis recorded a scoring average of 21.2 points per game with nearly 40% of his points coming as 3-pointers. He currently has 274 3-pointers to his name. The shooting guard from New York also leads the Tar Heels in free throw percentage with .858 and has scored 2088 points for Hubert Davis’ team.

Davis is set to be a game-changer for Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels in the upcoming 2024-25 season. With him leading the charge, UNC are poised to be a strong contender for the national championship in 2024-25, following a 29-8 season in 2023-24 that secured them a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The return of RJ Davis, coupled with the addition of key players like Seth Trimble and incoming freshman Ian Jackson, has bolstered UNC's backcourt depth which will be crucial for a team aiming to make a deep tournament run.

