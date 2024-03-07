Duke basketball recruiting: Listing the Blue Devils’ 2024 recruits and their high school accolades

The Duke Blue Devils have an incredible 2024 high school recruiting class, headlined by Cooper Flagg, who is a five-star recruit and was the top recruit.

Along with Flagg, the Blue Devils have landed four other four-star recruits.

Duke Blue Devils recruiting

Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagg was the No. 1 prospect entering 2024 and is currently playing high school at Montverde Academy.

"After I got on campus, I really started to envision myself in Durham," Flagg told SLAM in his commitment video. "All the love I felt made me really excited, seeing all the Crazies and the atmosphere in Cameron. I'm honored that I have the opportunity to join the brotherhood."

This season, Flagg is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. Flagg had one of the most dominant performances in Nike EYBL Peach Jam history, averaging 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks per game.

Khaman Maluach

Khaman Maluach is also a five-star recruit and the No. 3-ranked prospect in the 2024 class. Maluach is a 7-foot-2 center from the NBA Academy Africa in Senegal and announced his commitment on Wednesday.

"Duke is home; that's where I belong." Maluach said. "This was the hardest decision I've ever made. I felt like I could succeed anywhere, but I was most comfortable going to Duke.

"All the schools that were recruiting me are big-time programs, but in terms of my development and the relationships I built with the coaches, they were the best."

Maluach helped his native country, South Sudan, qualify for the Paris Olympics this summer as a 16-year-old.

Isaiah Evans

Isaiah Evans is a five-star recruit and ranked 12th in the 2024 class.

Evans is a 6-foot-7 small forward out of North Mecklenburg High School. During a 105-92 Huntersville North Mecklenburg win over Chambers in the fourth round of the 4A North Carolina playoffs, Evans scored 62 points.

Kon Knueppel

Kon Knueppel is a five-star recruit and the 17th-ranked player in the class of 2024.

He attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School and averaged 10.8 points in his freshman season, then averaged 19.7 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a junior.

Patrick Ngongba II

Patrick Ngongba II is the 18th-ranked player in the class of 2024 and is a four-star recruit.

Ngongba II is a 6-foot-11 center out of Paul VI Catholic. He had 12.0 points and 7.4 rebounds playing for Team Takeover on the Nike EYBL circuit.

Darren Harris

Darren Harris is a four-star recruit and is ranked 50th in the nation.

Harris is a shooting guard out of Paul VI High School. Last month, he scored a career-high 52 points, missing just five shots, in a 101-58 victory over St. Mary's Ryken (Leonardtown, Md.).

Poll : Do you think Duke can win it all next season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion