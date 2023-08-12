Cooper Flagg, a highly rated high school basketball prospect, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his reclassification from the 2025 to 2024 class, making him eligible for the 2025 NBA draft.

The 6-foot-8 forward is considered the best high school prospect in decades, and his game speaks for the hype built around him.

Flagg announced the news with the caption:

"Why wait🤷🏻‍♂️"

Flagg has played in various tournaments and has been active in camps for the past few weeks. Recently, Flagg made his official visit to Duke, one of the eleven schools that have offered him a spot.

At just 16, Cooper Flagg has received multiple D1 offers, and it's just the start. After making major noise at the Curry Camp and Nike EYBL, Cooper has been reclassified from the class of 2025 to the class of 2024.

Cooper hasn't played college basketball yet, though his game does translate to the same level at such a young age. His recent performances have had the fans amazed.

Cooper Flagg got the best out of Bradley Beal at Curry Camp

Cooper Flagg recently played one-on-one against Bradley Beal at the Stephen Curry Camp. According to analyst Brian Scalabrine, Flagg was winning the little matchup, which left Beal swearing, as he got mad at the teen.

Flagg joined Dylan Harper, AJ Dybantsa and others as some of the nation's best hoopers pulled up at the camp.

Flagg has also proved himself to be the best at the Nike EYBL.

He was the second-best player in the class of 2025. Ranked #2 in the ESPN 60, the five-star recruit is set to make noise as he joins the class of 2024. Flagg's game is a perfect balance of his athleticism, skill, and his size. He is a problem even from beyond the arc.

Cooper Flagg's transition game is unstoppable, and he can handle the ball like a guard. His hype is similar to Victor Wembanyama's, except Flagg is just 16.

Flagg will be the most anticipated player to enter the NBA draft, as his present rise in the game might suggest. It will be interesting to see how Flagg performs in college.