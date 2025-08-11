Future Duke star Cameron Boozer gave fans a glimpse into his interests as he prepared to impress on the golf course. The Christopher Columbus High School standout shared an Instagram photo of his new custom golf clubs on Sunday, thanking the True Spec Golf team and Callaway Golf for “dialing up” his gear.In the Instagram post, Cameron posed his black and white golf set on a grass surface. The upgrade quickly drew praise from those closest to him, including his father, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and his girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao.“Thank you to the @truespecgolf team and @callawaygolf for dialing up my clubs!” Boozer wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarlos, who holds a net worth of $50 million (via Celebrity Net Worth), reacted in the comment section with a golf emoji. Cameron's girlfriend, Lauren, also reacted.“TUFFFFFFF ⛳️,” Carlos Boozer wrote.“So pro of u 👏,” Lauren commented.Duke commit Cameron Boozer’s $50M dad Carlos Boozer and GF Lauren react to his custom golf club upgrade - Image Source: Instagram/cameronboozerCameron Boozer was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top players in the 2025 class. In his sophomore season, Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while leading his squad to a state championship.In March 2023, Boozer, 15, was voted Gatorade National Player of the Year, Florida Mr. Basketball and Mr. Basketball USA. Boozer averaged 16.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.5 steals, and 1.2 assists at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Yucatán, helping Team USA capture gold with an 82-point victory over Team Canada. His performance also earned him the tournament MVP award.Duke Blue Devils spotlight Cameron Boozer on social mediaThe Duke Blue Devils' social media account highlighted the Boozer legacy with the arrival of Cayden and Cameron Boozer ahead of next season. In an Instagram post on Jun. 9, Duke’s official Instagram account leaned into the hype, posting photos featuring the Boozer twins alongside their father, former NBA standout Carlos Boozer.Incoming talents Dame Sarr, Cameron Boozer and Cayden Boozer headline the group heading into the 2025-26 season. Last season’s squad had Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel, who are now in the NBA.“Family ties 😈” the caption read.Carlos Boozer played in the NBA for 13 years, including six seasons with the Utah Jazz, where he earned All-Star accolades in 2006-07 and 2007-08. The Cleveland Cavaliers drafted Boozer in the second round in 2002, and he averaged 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Before all that, he played a key role in helping Duke win the 2001 national championship and was named ACC Tournament MVP the following season.Now, his sons are ready to carry on the family legacy with the Blue Devils. Cayden Boozer, a 6-foot-5 point guard from Columbus High School, is a four-star recruit recognized for his on-ball defense and playmaking skills.Meanwhile, Cameron Boozer is set to bring size and skill at 6-foot-9. The five-star Columbus High product is recognized for his low-post scoring and emerging perimeter shot. His physical presence and basketball IQ have already drawn comparisons to elite college forwards of the past.