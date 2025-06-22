Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe share their reaction to son Cayden Boozer's accolades

Cayden Boozer finished high school as the No. 16 player in the ESPN Class of 2025 rankings and is among the top five point guards. Cayden and his twin brother Cameron Boozer are set to start their freshman season at Duke.

Ad

On Saturday, Greenlight Media shared an Instagram post dedicated to Cayden and the accolades in his name.

"The Boozer name carries a lot of weight in the world of basketball, Cayden is only adding to the legend. 😈🔥 @caydenboozer. The top-25 ranked recruit is one of the best floor-generals in his class and will be the mastermind behind Duke’s offense next season," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

His parents, Carlos Boozer, a two-time NBA All-Star and CeCe Boozer shared their love for their son in the comments section.

"💙💙," Carlos commented.

"My ❤️," CeCe wrote.

Carlos and CeCe Boozer comment on Cayden Boozer's accolades (IG/Greenlight Media)

In his senior year at Columbus High School (Miami, Florida), Cayden averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 62% from the field.

Ad

He led Columbus to its fourth straight Florida Class 7A state title. He recorded 27 points and seven assists in the Chipotle Nationals championship game to lead Columbus to victory.

He was named a 2025 McDonald’s All-American and played at the Nike Hoop Summit. The 6-foot-5 player won gold medals with USA Basketball at the 2023 U16 Americas and 2024 U17 World Cup. He helped secure three consecutive EYBL Peach Jam titles.

Duke reveals 2025–26 jersey numbers, Cayden Boozer to wear No. 2

Duke announced jersey numbers for the 2025–26 roster on Wednesday. Cayden Boozer will wear No. 2, while his twin, Cameron Boozer, who finished No. 3 in the 2025 class, will take No. 12.

Ad

They are joined by Italian guard Dame Sarr, who will wear No. 7, and four-star forward Nikolas Khamenia takes No. 14 in their freshman year.

Sebastian Wilkins, who reclassified to the 2025 class, is set to wear No. 5. Other players on roster also got their jersey numbers: Isaiah Evans (3), Caleb Foster (1), Maliq Brown (6), Darren Harris (8), Cameron Sheffield (13), Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (15), Jack Scott (20) and Patrick Ngongba II (21).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here