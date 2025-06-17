“Let’s get a WE WANT 6 chant going”: Duke fans hopeful as Cameron Boozer, Dame Sarr and others get official jersey numbers for next season

Top prospects like Cayden Boozer, Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia and Dame Sarr are set to begin their college basketball career at Duke. On Wednesday, Duke Men’s Basketball revealed the official jersey numbers for their incoming 2025-26 roster.

Cameron, who finished as the third-best player in the class of 2025, will wear No. 12, while his twin brother Cayden takes No. 2.

Sarr, an Italian pro shooting guard, will wear No. 7. Four-star forward Khamenia takes the No. 14 jersey. Sebastian Wilkins, who reclassified to the Class of 2025 to join Duke, takes the No. 5 jersey.

Among other names are Isaiah Evans (No. 3), Caleb Foster (No. 1), Maliq Brown (No. 6), Darren Harris (No. 8), Cameron Sheffield (No. 13), Ifeanyi Ufochukwu (No. 15), Jack Scott (No. 20) and Patrick Ngongba II (No. 21).

"‘25-26 #️⃣😈," read the post's caption.

Fans are excited for the season to begin and are hoping that the squad will get Duke its potential sixth NCAA championship.

"Let’s get a WE WANT 6 chant going!" said a fan.

Fans comment on the official jersey numbers of Duke's 2025-26 team

"ACC chip loading… Final Four run loading… Tourney title? I WANT THAT TOO🔵😈," said another fan.

"25-26 NCAA championships incoming 🤞🏾" commented a user.

Most fans are impressed with the roster.

"I honestly like this team for next year!" read a comment.

"How does Duke keep getting these players bro 😭 after cooper they get boozer," said a fan.

Duke last won the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship in 2015.

Cameron Boozer trained with Malik Abdullahi ahead of Duke debut

On June 5, Cameron Boozer shared a video of himself training with Princeton forward Malik Abdullahi, ahead of his freshman year at Duke. Boozer made a full-court play that led to an alley-oop dunk by Abdullahi. Boozer’s twin brother, Cayden, also featured in the session.

Both brothers are gearing up for their debut at Duke, where their father Carlos Boozer played for three seasons. Carlos contributed to Duke's third NCAA title in 2001.

During high school, Cameron averaged 21.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over 123 games for the Columbus Explorers. Cayden averaged 14.5 points and 6.1 assists across 120 games. Together, they have won four FHSSA state titles, three Peach Jam championships and the 2024–25 Chipotle National Championship.

“Our goal is just to go there, to compete, and win a national championship,” Cameron told Hoopswire on May 7.

Duke fans certainly have all the reasons to anticipate their sixth title.

