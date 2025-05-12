Duke commit Cayden Boozer, Penn State's TJ Power react as Jack Scott commits to Jon Scheyer's Blue Devils

Princeton Tigers guard Jack Scott has revealed where he is headed to play in the 2025-2026 season. On Sunday, May 11, the Pelican Island, New Jersey native announced his commitment to coach Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils for his fourth year of college hoops.

The confirmation of his transfer comes after spending the last three campaigns with the Tigers, where in the 2024-2025 season, they finished with an overall record of 19-11, 8-6 during Ivy League play. He has now committed to play for the Blue Devils after Duke made it all the way to the NCAA Final Four last season.

"Committed @dukembb. Thanks to Coach Scheyer, Coach Schrage, and the entire Duke coaching staff for this opportunity," Scott captioned.

Several users then reacted to Scott's move. Among them was five-star high school recruit and class of 2025 No. 16th-ranked Cayden Boozer, who will be playing alongside Scott in the 2025-2026 season and potentially, beyond.

The twin of fellow Duke commit Cameron Boozer dropped a couple of demon emojis in Scott's Instagram comment section.

Another standout player who reacted to Scott's transfer is former Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers guard TJ Power. Power will be entering his third season of collegiate hoops next year, having committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions. This will be his third program after spending his rookie campaign at Duke and his sophomore season with the Cavaliers.

"I love this," Power commented.

In his three-year tenure of collegiate basketball, Jack Scott has averaged 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists in around 10.1 minutes per contest.

NBA legend Carlos Boozer welcomes Jack Scott to the Duke Blue Devils

Perhaps the most glaring comment in Jack Scott's post to confirm his commitment to the Duke Blue Devils is by NBA legend and former Blue Devils star Carlos Boozer.

As mentioned, his sons Cameron and Cayden will be playing out their first stints of college basketball at Duke later this year. They will now be teammates with the Jack Scott.

"Welcome my man," Carloz Boozer wrote.

Carlos Boozer was a star during his time playing for the Blue Devils. He played for three years from 1999 to 2002 and was one of the driving forces towards the program's 2001 national championship berth under the tutelage of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.

He went on to enjoy a 13-year NBA career, becoming an All-Star twice and was named to the 2008 All-NBA Third Team.

