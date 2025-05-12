Hours after Isaiah Evans return, Jon Scheyer's Duke secures commitment from Ivy League prospect

Jon Scheyer and his Duke Blue Devils continue to bolster their roster for the upcoming season, securing a commitment from Ivy League standout Jack Scott, who played for the Princeton Tigers. His arrival is hot on the heels of Isaiah Evans' return to Durham.

Scott, a 6-foot-6 junior guard with one year of eligibility remaining, brings a wealth of experience and versatility to the Blue Devils' lineup. He averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds while playing ten minutes per game last season.

Scott announced his decision to join Duke on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

"committed. @DukeMBB," he wrote. "Thanks to Coach Scheyer, Coach Schrage, and the entire Duke coaching staff for this opportunity💙."

The news came a few hours after five-star freshman Isaiah Evans announced his decision to withdraw from the NBA draft and return to play another season for Jon Scheyer's team.

Evans was invited to the NBA draft combine in Chicago but elected not to participate. He has been training and preparing for the last few weeks, intending to go through the draft process.

However, Brett Siegel, an NBA insider at Clutch Points, reported that the North Carolina native would return to Duke.

"Isaiah Evans has withdrawn from the 2025 NBA Draft and will not attend the 2025 NBA Draft Combine this week. Evans was ranked #38 on our Big Board 1.0 on @ClutchPoints," Siegel tweeted.

Four players from the Blue Devils' last season's roster are expected to be selected in the upcoming draft: Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Tyrese Proctor and Khaman Maluach.

Jack Scott joins Cedric Coward and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu as part of Jon Scheyer's transfer class

Jack Scott will be the third transfer to join Duke this offseason, following in the footsteps of former Washington State forward Cedric Coward and Rice transfer Ifeanyi Ufochukwu.

With three of the top players — Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel — from last season's freshman class departing for the NBA, Scheyer is keen to add experience and depth to his team.

On Apr. 28, Duke picked up a commitment from Coward, a 6-foot-6 redshirt senior who averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season for the Cougars in six games.

In addition, Ufochukwu, who spent the previous two seasons at Rice, announced his decision to transfer to Jon Scheyer's Duke on Wednesday.

Scott will team up with returning players Caleb Foster and Maliq Brown, as well as incoming five-star recruits Cameron Boozer and Nikolas Khamenia.

