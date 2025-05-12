Duke standout Isaiah Evans makes major career decision as NBA draft combine gets underway

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans has made a major career decision on Sunday, which is the start of the 2025 NBA draft combine. Per Recruits News on Instagram, the Duke standout has withdrawn his name from this year's NBA draft and will not be participating at the combine, effectively placing him on Duke's roster for the 2025-2026 season.
Isaiah Evans had a decent freshman season as he showed off his impressive shooting ability. He burst onto the scene with an 18-point explosion in an 84-78 win over Auburn back in December.
However, he struggled with consistency for most of the campaign. The Huntersville, North Carolina native finished his first season averaging 6.8 points with a 41.6% percentage on his 1.7 three-pointers per contest, to go along with 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists in around 13.7 minutes of playing time in 36 games played.
Evans was also not able to play as much in the 2025 March Madness, logging just 7.6 minutes a game for that run.
With Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, and Tyrese Proctor all declaring for the draft, Evans will likely see more opportunities to showcase his strengths for Jon Scheyer's team in his sophomore season.
Isaiah Evans will be joined by the Boozer twins and Nik Khamenia in the 2025-2026 season
As Isaiah Evans looks set to play a second season with the Duke Blue Devils in the 2025-2026 campaign, the sharpshooter will be joined by a strong 2026 class headlined by the Boozer twins, Cayden and Cameron, and Nik Khamenia. The freshman class currently ranks third in 247Sports' 2025 recruitment rankings.
The Boozer twins are the sons of former NBA and Duke star Carlos Boozer. Cameron and Cayden are ranked third and 23rd, respectively, in the Class of 2025, per 247Sports. Khamenia, who is also a five-star recruit, is ranked 15th.
With Evans back to bolster the Duke lineup for next season, the Blue Devils will look to make another run at the national championship. They fell in the Final Four last season, which extended their national title drought to a decade.
