Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans was among the list of early entry candidates for the 2025 NBA draft revealed by the league on Tuesday. Evans had announced that he would be returning to Duke for his sophomore season. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, BR Hoops announced that Evans would go through the draft process.

The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 6.8 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 43.2%.

Fans in the comments section expressed their opinions concerning the news. Some fans drew up scenarios of Evans appearing in the NBA, while some congratulated him.

“Imagine him on the Warriors next year 😯,” a fan commented.

“Good stuff young man 💪🏻 ❤️,” another fan commented.

Fans praised Evans while some others concluded that he would not be returning to Durham despite his earlier commitment.

“Get paid slimm, they disrespected you at Duke,” a fan said.

“Boy about to show out, he’s not coming back,” a fan said.

“Best shooter in the country,” another fan said.

Fans react as Isaiah Evans included in NBA Draft’s early entry list despite announcing return to Duke - Image source: Instagram/br_hoops

Duke’s Isaiah Evans enters NBA draft process after being expected to return for 2025-26 season

Duke guard Isaiah Evans was listed among the 106 players as early entrants for the 2025 NBA draft, the league announced on Tuesday. The draft is set for June 25-26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

During his freshman campaign, Evans led the Blue Devils in 3-point shooting at 41.6%.

Evans had already confirmed his intention to return to Duke for a second year under Jon Scheyer. Under current NCAA rules, players can enter the NBA draft and still maintain their eligibility as long as they withdraw their names by May 28. Evans is reportedly using this window as an evaluation period for NBA scouts to view his potential ahead of his sophomore season.

Four other Duke players also entered their names into the draft: freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, along with junior guard Tyrese Proctor. Duke’s latest commitment, Cedric Coward, has also been reported to be entertaining the possibility of testing out the NBA draft.

For Duke, Evans’ likely return is vital to the 2025-26 season, with multiple departures, including NBA-bound talent and graduating seniors. Evans is expected to take on a significant role in the 2025-26 season as Scheyer builds for a deep postseason run.

