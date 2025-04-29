2025 NBA Mock Draft: Cooper Flagg remains undisputed top pick and VJ Edgecombe rises 57 days out from draft night 

With the early entrant deadline passed, we have a clearer picture of the pool of players available for the 2025 NBA Draft. It’s time for another full mock draft, running a Tankathon sim to determine our order (the final simulation before next week’s lottery!!). I’ll base the picks largely on what I predict could happen based on consensus projections and team needs, with some of my own thoughts baked in.

2025 NBA Mock Draft

1. Toronto Raptors - Cooper Flagg, F, Duke

The Raptors jump up and win the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes, landing a player who can take their franchise over the top. It would be fascinating to see how Toronto slots Flagg next to Scottie Barnes, Brandon Ingram and RJ Barrett, but Flagg is far too talented to pass on here of course. Beyond his special defensive play and elite complementary skills, Flagg flashed the passing, driving and off-dribble shooting to develop into a primary initiator at the NBA level.

2. Charlotte Hornets - Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers

Despite the presence of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, Dylan Harper is far too talented a player to pass on here. He’s an excellent off-ball player, adept at cutting, closeout attacking and spacing off of other threats. Harper’s slashing is his superpower and he’d provide a rim pressure element the Hornets currently lack. Charlotte isn’t in the position to pass on blue-chip talents, even if they’d need to tinker with lineups to maximize their talent best.

3. Washington Wizards - VJ Edgecombe, G, Baylor

Edgecombe presents one of the draft’s best athletic bets, making him an enticing choice here for Washington. He’s a nuclear athlete, capable of incredible feats in the open floor with elite speed, explosiveness and vertical bounce. Edgecombe will need to hone his defensive focus, but there’s potential for him to develop into a special NBA defender. If Edgecombe can improve his off-dribble creation, it’s possible he becomes a two-way star for a Washington team building an impressive young core.

4. San Antonio Spurs - Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers

The Spurs are big winners of this lottery simulation, jumping up to four to snag an elite shooting talent in Ace Bailey. San Antonio could use more shotmaking on their roster and Bailey has a strong case as the best off-dribble scorer in the class. He wouldn’t need to create advantages off of the dribble as much in San Antonio, playing off of De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama, making him a logical fit and value.

5. Utah Jazz - Khaman Maluach, C, Duke

Maluach would bring the Jazz a much-needed defensive backbone, adding a high-potential defensive player to an offensively slanted group of young prospects. His offense might be limited outside of efficient finishing, but Maluach will enjoy Will Hardy scheming up easy touches for him. The Jazz are selecting Maluach for his defense, though, as the 7-foot-2 giant moves more fluidly than most players of his size, presenting quite a bit of defensive upside in a variety of schemes and coverages.

6. New Orleans Pelicans - Tre Johnson, G, Texas

The Pelicans will undergo a soft reset this offseason under new management and would love to add a bankable talent like Johnson. He’s arguably the best shooter in the draft, firing threes off of the dribble and off of movement on great efficiency. Johnson might not have star offensive upside on account of limited burst and rim finishing, but Johnson’s size, shooting and passing will help him slot next to Trey Murphy, Zion Williamson (if he’s not traded) and the rest of the Pelicans’ core.

7. Oklahoma City Thunder - Derik Queen, F/C, Maryland

Oklahoma City’s all-time roster lets them take a swing on the highest ceiling bet on the board in the top seven. Queen will need plenty of development as an outside shooter, decision maker and defender, but the Thunder will be in no rush to get him on the floor. Queen’s elite advantage creation, interior scoring and passing flashes offer him an enormous ceiling and the Thunder need to add more long-term depth to their frontcourt anyway.

8. Brooklyn Nets - Jeremiah Fears, G, Oklahoma

After Dylan Harper, Fears presents the best bet in the class at an elite point-guard-sized initiator. The Nets need star talent in any form and can work around a player like Fears, who doesn’t have the size many covet in the backcourt. Still, Fears has an impressive blend of first-step burst, shotmaking touch and playmaking talent, making him a tantalizing creator bet for a rebuilding team.

9. Houston Rockets - Collin Murray-Boyles, F/C, Houston

Murray-Boyles has a strong case as the best defensive player in the class. He’s strong, long and explosive with incredible instincts and hand-eye coordination to defend multiple positions and wreck plays off of the ball. Adding another non-shooter to the mix could complicate things for Houston, but they could view Murray-Boyles as the best player on the board. If he can improve his jumper, Murray-Boyles has the scoring and playmaking talent to become a two-way star.

10. Portland Trail Blazers - Kon Knueppel, F, Duke

The Blazers would be thrilled for Knueppel to fall to their pick here, as they desperately need a wing shooter of his ilk. Knueppel is more than just a shooter (and he’s a dang good shooter, especially off movement), bringing secondary pick and roll playmaking chops and enough driving to open up the floor. Portland’s swarming, rangy defenders will help cover for Knueppel’s limitations on that end.

11. Dallas Mavericks - Kasparas Jakucionis, G, Illinois

Jakucionis’s stock fell a bit after an underwhelming end to his season, but the Mavs will be happy to add him in the late lottery. Jakucionis must clean up his turnover issues and tighten his ball control, but his size, elite passing feel and off-dribble shooting are star-level traits. Dallas needs more long-term guard creation and scoring beyond Kyrie Irving, making Jakucionis a logical pick.

12. Chicago Bulls - Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

The Bulls badly need center help with Nikola Vucevic continuing to age. Sorber is one of the better true center bets in the class, towering over opponents with a huge standing reach. He’s a smart, skilled player who fills multiple offensive roles and projects to space the floor eventually. Sorber might not possess the mobility of elite, big men defenders, but he’s savvy enough to add value as a rim defender.

13. Atlanta Hawks - Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

Richardson would add a much-needed guard creator to spell Trae Young in Atlanta. Many of their guards and wings slant defensively, making an impressive offensive prospect like Richardson a logical addition. He might not have primary creation upside, but Richardson would thrive playing as a second-side driver and efficient spot-up scorer next to Young, Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson.

14. San Antonio Spurs - Rasheer Fleming, F, St. Joseph’s

After adding a high-caliber long-term prospect in Bailey earlier, the Spurs could elect to draft a more pro-ready contributor with their second lottery pick. Fleming’s elite physical tools will entice NBA teams and he weaponized those tools to block shots, defend the ball and make weak-side rotations on defense. Fleming’s improved catch and shoot comfort will help the Spurs feel confident drafting him this high.

15. Oklahoma City Thunder - Carter Bryant, F, Arizona

Oklahoma City adds another young player with plenty of long-term upside, with Bryant just outside of the lottery. Bryant presents one of the best three-and-D bets in the class, dominating on defense with elite athletic tools and range at Arizona. He doesn’t add much value on offense outside of play finishing, but Bryant’s efficiency and 3-point shooting prowess will attract teams to bet on his upside.

16. Orlando Magic - Ben Saraf, G, Ulm

Orlando’s lack of guard creation has limited them all season, leading them to draft one of the most dynamic players left on the board. Saraf has thrived as a lead guard in a professional league this season, exhibiting NBA-quality ball handling and live dribble passing skill. He’ll need to sharpen his shooting efficiency and defensive focus, but Saraf would add a new element to a weak Orlando offense.

17. Minnesota Timberwolves - Asa Newell, F/C, Georgia

The Wolves have excelled all season, including their playoff wins over the Lakers, at suffocating teams with their overwhelming defense. Newell fits that ethos, adding another big man with the mobility to guard bigger wings on the perimeter. Newell might not bring much on offense outside of play finishing, but that’s all Minnesota would need out of Newell.

18. Washington Wizards - Danny Wolf, C, Michigan

The Wizards continue swinging on unique talents, adding a rare perimeter talent at the center position. Wolf brings ball handling, pick and roll playmaking and shotmaking traits that very few players can match at any level. Washington will need to figure out Wolf’s exact role on both ens of the floor, but betting on a player with unique physical traits and skills makes sense for a rebuilding squad.

19. Brooklyn Nets - Noa Essengue, F, Ulm

Essengue is the second youngest player in the draft with phenomenal athletic tools, making him an intriguing gamble for rebuilding teams like Brooklyn. He’s improved as the season progressed, becoming more comfortable as an outside shooter and closeout driver. Defining his offensive role will help NBA teams feel more confident in his projection and further boost the value of his immense defensive upside.

20. Miami Heat - Nolan Traore, G, Saint Quentin

Miami has developed plenty of unexpected stars and impact players later in the draft. Traore, who some projected as a top pick before the season, fell down the boards after a season where he struggled to score efficiently on the ball. Still, Traore’s first step might be the best in the class. He’s improved as an off-ball shooter and defender this season, presenting an intriguing bundle of tools for the Heat to develop.

21. Utah Jazz - Egor Demin, G, BYU

The Jazz keep Demin in Utah with this pick and will hope he can build off of a solid freshman season in Provo. Demin’s height and passing blend to form a rare playmaking talent, picking apart defenses in the pick and roll and in transition. A rebuilding Jazz team can wait on Demin to improve as a scorer and add more muscle, hoping he can capitalize on his elite passing skill.

22. Atlanta Hawks - Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton

The Hawks badly need size in the frontcourt and Kalkbrenner is one of the few towering big men available in this draft. In the late first round, Atlanta should feel confident adding Kalkbrenner, who should contribute to winning early in his career. Kalkbrenner’s rim protection and excellent finishing will complement Onyeka Okongwu and help Atlanta squeeze more value out of their elite perimeter defenders.

23. Indiana Pacers - Nique Clifford, F, Colorado State

In an Eastern Conference where the Pacers must face plenty of excellent wing players, the Pacers add another ready-made perimeter contributor. Clifford improved every facet of his offensive game this season, progressing as an off-dribble scorer and playmaker. He’d thrive as a lower usage, off-ball wing in Indiana’s scheme, providing necessary point-of-attack defense and complementary scoring.

24. Oklahoma City Thunder - Labaron Philon, G, Alabama

Philon is one of the better star bets late in the first round, making him an ideal swing for a loaded Thunder team. He proved himself an effective complementary piece for a great Alabama team, adding on-ball defensive intensity, connective passing and advantage creation. If Philon can improve as a scorer, he has the physical tools, touch and feel for the game to add star value one day.

25. Orlando Magic - Walter Clayton Jr., G, Florida

The Magic continue to bolster their offensive backcourt with this NCAA Tournament’s brightest star. Clayton is a flamethrower, capable of breaking defenses with incredible shotmaking and explosive driving. The Magic won’t need him to act as a primary creator, which should help minimize some of his decision-making warts, letting him focus on bucket-getting.

26. Brooklyn Nets - Liam McNeeley, F, UConn

Even though the Nets will focus on swinging for high-ceiling talents, McNeeley could present too great a value to pass on here. He’s a tall, shot-making wing with a solid feel for the game, something we know NBA teams covet. McNeeley’s lack of physical tools could limit his ceiling on both ends, but the Nets will need sturdy role players next to whatever stars they end up finding.

27. Brooklyn Nets - Noah Penda, F, Le Mans

Brooklyn adds another strong value late in the first round with Noah Penda. He’s one of the best defenders in the draft, dominating with a fascinating intersection of elite physical tools, strength, length and instincts. If Penda continues to improve his jumper and ball control, the Nets could end up landing a star late in the first round, banking on his passing and creation flashes.

28. Boston Celtics - Alex Condon, C, Florida

Al Horford’s age and Kristaps Porzingis’s injury history will lead Boston to continue adding to their frontcourt depth. Condon fits what Boston likes in terms of decision-making and handling, especially if he can improve his spot-up shooting. He’ll need to bulk up and improve his scoring against contact and physicality, but Condon has the offensive talent and defensive versatility to thrive as an NBA role player.

29. Phoenix Suns - Miles Byrd, F, San Diego State

Phoenix relied heavily on their rookies this season for defensive production and should continue adding more defenders to the mix. Byrd’s elite off-ball defensive chops will pair well with Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro. His length, size and special instincts could help Byrd add elite defensive value at the NBA level. If his 3-point shooting stabilizes, Byrd profiles like an NBA-caliber 3-and-D wing.

30. Los Angeles Clippers - Johni Broome, C/F, Auburn

Broome was one of the best players in all of college basketball this season and should translate some of his production to the NBA level. He’s a bit short for the center spot but Broome’s perimeter skills, shotmaking and passing chops will help compensate for this. The Clippers badly need center depth and their excellent defensive infrastructure will help make his life easier on that end.

31. Minnesota Timberwolves - Kam Jones, G, Marquette

Mike Conley won’t be around forever, so the Wolves invest in another multi-faceted guard early in the second round. Jones had a down season as a 3-point shooter, but he’s a phenomenal offensive player despite that. He’ll add a much-needed complementary creator for Anthony Edwards and company, capable of running a bench offense and playmaking off of other stars.

32. Boston Celtics - Alex Karaban, F, UConn

The Celtics love tall, shooting wings and Karaban fits that mold. He’s a dynamic off-ball shooter who will hit shots sprinting off movement and sink catch-and-shoot triples off of his stars’ offensive gravity. Karaban might not bring much outside of off-ball shooting and solid defensive positioning, but his size and shooting make him a logical role player bet.

33. Charlotte Hornets - Hugo Gonzalez, F, Real Madrid

Gonzalez will be an attractive wing bet for NBA teams picking in this range. A Charlotte team that needs more defensive help will enjoy Gonzalez’s athleticism, physicality and motor defending on and off the ball. If he can improve his 3-point shot, there’s a realistic 3-and-D ceiling for Gonzalez to reach.

34. Charlotte Hornets - Darrion Williams, F, Texas Tech

The Hornets have badly needed savvy, high-feel players for years and Williams fits that description. He’s a well-rounded wing with a long history of efficient shooting, coupled with his power driving and pick-and-roll passing. Williams’s versatile, two-way skillset should help him get on the floor and contribute early in his NBA career.

35. Philadelphia 76ers - Adou Thiero, F, Arkansas

Philadelphia has had some success adding long, athletic wings in recent years and add another with Thiero in the early second round. He’s one of the better athletes in the draft, especially weaponizing his tools to blow up plays on the defensive end. Thiero must improve his outside shooting and decision making, but his excellent power slashing and finishing give Thiero a bankable offensive skill.

36. Brooklyn Nets - Bogoljub Markovic, F/C, Mega Basket

With as many picks as the Nets have, they’ll likely look to an international prospect or two to draft and stash. Markovic’s size and skills will intrigue NBA teams; he has a rare bundle of shotmaking and quick processing chops as a near seven-footer. Brooklyn can wait for him to improve physically until he’s ready to contribute to winning at the NBA level.

37. Detroit Pistons - Tahaad Pettiford, G, Auburn

Pettiford’s height will have him fall somewhat in the draft, but he’s too talented an offensive player to ignore. Especially for teams like Detroit that need more offensive juice, Pettiford will present an attractive option. Pettiford is one of the better dribblers, live dribble playmakers and pull-up shooters in the class, giving him a chance to excel on offense in the NBA.

38. San Antonio Spurs - Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

Similar to Pettiford, Fland could fall in the draft due to his size and limited interior scoring and defense. In the second round, the Spurs will be happy to add another dynamic offensive talent, though. Fland’s elite ball control and off-dribble shooting will give him a chance to add value as a rotation guard, especially on a Spurs team with plenty of defensive talent.

39. Toronto Raptors - Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Lendeborg broke out this season at UAB, improving his outside shooting and live dribble creation. If he doesn’t return to college and transfer to Michigan, Lendeborg will provide an intriguing energy forward option for teams picking in this range. If Lendeborg proves a viable outside shooter, his defensive playmaking and motor will help him find an NBA role.

40. Washington Wizards - Kobe Johnson, F, UCLA

Johnson didn’t take the offensive leap he hoped for at UCLA, but NBA teams will always throw darts at two-way wings in the second round. If Johnson improves his off-ball shooting, he has the live dribble passing skill to add an intriguing offensive skillset for the Wizards. Johnson presents another 3-and-D swing for Washington to add to their rotation.

41. Golden State Warriors - Jamir Watkins, F, Florida State

The Warriors add to their chest of wings here, adding a dynamic athlete and defender in Watkins. He improved as a live dribble passer and creator throughout his Florida State career out of necessity but should benefit from those skills when he scales down at the NBA level. He should add value as a disruptive defender and a complementary offensive option, though.

42. Sacramento Kings - Cedric Coward, F, Washington State

The Kings have badly needed more wing bodies for years and Coward presents an intriguing option. He lost his season to injury and could return to college basketball, but Coward’s 3-and-D skillset could interest NBA teams enough to lure him out of college. If Coward can heal fully, his strength, outside shooting and defensive playmaking could help him find an NBA role.

43. Utah Jazz - Drake Powell, F, UNC

Powell’s physical upside rivals almost any wing in the class. He’s an explosive, flexible athlete with tons of defensive potential to tap into. The Jazz will need to be patient with Powell’s development, especially on the offensive end. But if Powell can add a reliable 3-point jumper and build on his passing and driving flashes, he could develop into a valuable NBA player.

44. Oklahoma City Thunder - Javon Small, G, West Virginia

The Thunder add another feisty defender in the second round, adding a solid 3-and-D guard bet with Javon Small. He’s an efficient off-dribble shooter with enough speed and passing to thrive on the ball at the college level, even if he projects as a low-usage NBA player. His defensive intensity will keep him on the floor and fit Oklahoma City’s aggressive defensive ethos.

45. Oklahoma City Thunder - Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford

Raynaud will entice NBA teams with his size and outside shooting flashes at the center position. The Thunder could view Raynaud similarly to Branden Carlson, a floor-spacing center whom they found some value in. If Raynaud can improve his defense, he has a unique enough skillset to stick in the NBA.

46. Orlando Magic - Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee

Lanier was one of the better scorers in all of college basketball this past season. He’s a potent, versatile shooter who majors in movement shotmaking but can also score off the dribble. He projects as a solid depth piece at the NBA level despite his relatively limited skill set and will help an offensively challenged Magic team.

47. Milwaukee Bucks - Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

A poor Milwaukee roster badly needs more viable NBA contributors and Goldin has the chance to be that. As an older prospect, NBA teams should be able to count on Goldin to produce earlier in his NBA career than many second-round prospects. He’s a mobile defender, efficient interior scorer and capable passer, making him an intriguing role player center bet.

48. Memphis Grizzlies - Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Oweh provided critical defensive pressure and slashing for an excellent Kentucky team this season, building himself into a real NBA prospect. Oweh will need to keep improving his jumper, but teams will covet his athleticism and defensive potential. If nothing else, Oweh’s point of attack defense and slashing will help him add some value.

49. Cleveland Cavaliers - PJ Haggerty, G, Memphis

Haggerty’s unique skillset could make him an intriguing second-round bet; he’s a funky, change-of-pace-based creator who excelled as a scorer at the college level. He’ll need to improve as a playmaker and outside shooter to best apply his talents at the NBA level, but the second round is a great time to take swings on unique talents.

50. New York Knicks - Sion James, F, Duke

Sion James has some Josh Hart in his blood, acting as a nominal point guard for Duke at times this season. James is best as a disruptive on-ball defender, smart passer and efficient playmaker on the wing. He’s a bit of a positional anomaly and must prove himself an effective volume shooter, but James’s feel for the game and impressive physical strength will interest teams in the second round.

51. Los Angeles Clippers - Koby Brea, F, Kentucky

Brea was the best shooter in college basketball over the past few seasons, flamethrowing as a spot-up, movement and pull-up shooter. He won’t offer a ton outside of his shotmaking, but teams will bet on players with elite traits like Brea. Especially for a Clippers team with plenty of elite defenders on the wing, Brea’s skillset could be especially useful.

52. Phoenix Suns - Hansen Yang, C, Qingdao

Yang excelled in the Chinese Basketball Association, attracting NBA teams to his services. He’s a skilled offensive player who excels as a processor on the move, a post scorer and an occasional mid-range scorer. Yang’s improved mobility could help him hang on the perimeter on defense at the NBA level.

53. Utah Jazz - Karter Knox, F, Arkansas

Knox flashed his two-way upside in the NCAA Tournament, defending the basket with size and scoring with great skill and touch. The Jazz could swing on a wing player with Knox’s size and skill level here, hoping he can improve his consistency on both ends and maximize his scoring talent.

54. Indiana Pacers - Max Shulga, G, VCU

The Pacers have been missing a true volume off-movement shooter since Buddy Hield left town last season. Shulga is a dynamic shotmaker with deep NBA range and some off-dribble chops. He won’t add much outside of the shooting, but late in the second round is the time to bet on specific skillsets.

55. Los Angeles Lakers - Joan Beringer, C, Cedevita

The Lakers won’t find a day-one center contributor deep in the second round but they can invest in a young, toolsy player like Beringer. They can stash him overseas or in the G League while he develops into a winning basketball player and builds on his baseline of explosion and mobility.

56. Memphis Grizzlies - RJ Luis, F, St. John’s

Despite a disappointing end to his season in the NCAA Tournament, Luis’s ball skills on the wing make him an intriguing second-round wing bet. The Grizzlies could use more smart wing defenders and Luis has enough offensive tools to make him an interesting flier, especially if he can improve his jumper.

57. Orlando Magic - Kam Williams, F, Tulane

Williams elected to test the water after an underrated freshman season at Tulane. He’s a tall wing with deep 3-point shooting range and plenty of defensive playmaking ability. If Williams receives positive feedback throughout the pre-draft process, it’s possible he declares for the NBA Draft and finds himself drafted by a shooting-needy team like Orlando.

58. Cleveland Cavaliers - Cameron Matthews, F, Mississippi State

Matthews brings immense defensive range and intensity on the wing as well as positive driving and passing skills. He’s a non-threat from 3-point range, which will complicate his NBA translation, but he’s a talented player with the athleticism to become an impact defender if his development breaks right.

59. Houston Rockets - Mark Sears, G, Alabama

The Rockets could use more long-term guard depth and Sears has been one of college basketball’s best backcourt players. He’s a shorter guard without standout athletic tools, but Sears’s excellent shooting, quickness and passing feel can help him make his way onto an NBA floor.

