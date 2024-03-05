Duke freshman Sean Stewart is quickly becoming a crucial player for the Blue Devils, especially off the bench, amid Kyle Filipowski's struggles.

Duke Basketball had a quick turnaround from their blowout win on Saturday night as they played the NC State Wolfpack. They won 79-64, thanks to Stewart's standout performance, on Monday.

The No. 9 Blue Devils have been on a winning streak, with seven victories in eight games. They needed a win against the Wolfpack to remain in contention for a share of the ACC regular-season championship.

With Caleb Foster injured and Kyle Flipokswi struggling, Duke has been experimenting with larger lineups, allowing Stewart to demonstrate his impressive athleticism as a rebounder, finisher, and shot blocker.

Against NC State, Stewart recorded a season-high of three blocks along with 12 points and five rebounds. Fans reacted to his breakout performance.

"Bad night for court-storm nation DukeDub"

Fans complimented the freshman for his performance, which was a season-high.

Few comments were were directed towards Kylie Fliposhwski's court-storming incident.

Sean Stewart's performance was outstanding. However, Duke still has challenges maintaining consistency and integrating new players into the lineup.

Stewart's energy and impact helped Duke overcome an early deficit and beat N.C. His contributions on both ends of the floor have significantly boosted the team recently.

Kylie Flipowski's troubled outing: Sean Stewart sizzles

Duke v NC State

Kylie Filipowski, a key player for Duke, started the NC game with high hopes and energy.

However, he had to sit on the sidelines for most of the game after picking up two early fouls, playing only four minutes. Nevertheless, at the 16:10 mark, he scored a layup in traffic to give his team a 41-39 lead.

Despite his best efforts, Duke was unable to maintain its lead as the clock at the PNC Arena kept ticking. With the game on the line, it was up to the team's star players, Young and Sean Stewart, to show up. They made crucial plays as Duke registered the win.

It's worth noting that it was Filipowski's first game after a recent court-storming incident. Despite the pressure and attention, he stayed focused and contributed to his team's win.