Duke freshman Cameron Boozer reacts as girlfriend Yva Lauren Cao shares her new look as a Miami Hurricanes cheerleader

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer's girlfriend, Yva Lauren Cao, is joining the Miami Hurricanes cheerleading team ahead of the upcoming college basketball season. Yva has been involved in cheerleading since her high school days, and now she's taking that passion to the college level.On Monday, she gave fans a glimpse into her new journey by sharing a series of photos on social media, proudly rocking her full Miami Hurricanes cheerleading uniform. The post also featured a few snapshots of her fellow teammates, who were also in their cheerleading uniforms.As expected, Yva Cao's post drew plenty of attention, and one of the first to react was her boyfriend, Duke freshman Cameron Boozer.&quot;Go Duke,&quot; He wrote, playfully supporting Miami's rivals and his team, Duke.&quot;I heard you're teaching me how to flip soon 🕺,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans also flooded the comments section with love and support for Yva Cao.&quot;So excited for you and this journey,&quot; one fan said.&quot;New era, new uniform, same girl 🔥😍,&quot; said another.&quot;Beautiful! They are lucky to have someone like you on their team! Go Canes! 💚🧡🙌,&quot; another fan said.Duke freshman Cameron Boozer reacts to girlfriend Yva Cao's post. (Images via Instagram @yvacao)Boozer and Yva Cao have never been shy about showing their love on social media. The couple share sweet glimpses of their relationship through cute photos, playful comments, or reactions. They've also been each other's biggest cheerleaders when it comes to their basketball journeys.Cameron Boozer named Gatorade player of the year at the 2025 ESPY awardDuke freshman Cameron Boozer was among the outstanding athletes honoured at the ESPY Awards. Held on Wednesday, the annual event, organised by ESPN, celebrates top performers across various sports for their achievements over the past year. Boozer won the Gatorade Player of the Year Award alongside track and field athlete Jane Hedengren.With this award, Cameron Boozer became just the third Duke men's basketball player in the past decade to earn an award that spans all sports. He joins an elite list that includes Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum and Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg.Flagg also took home an award at the ESPYs, earning the title of Best College Athlete (Men's Sports). Other basketball stars who were honoured include Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won Best NBA Player, and Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark, who was named Best WNBA Player. USC star JuJu Watkins also made the winners' list, taking home the award for Best College Athlete in the women's category.