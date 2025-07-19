Duke basketball shows love to Cameron Boozer as he joins elite list alongside Cooper Flagg and Jayson Tatum 

Cameron Boozer joined an elite company after he won the 2024-25 Gatorade National Player of the Year. Duke took to social media to honor their incoming freshman on Friday. Boozer became just the third male basketball player from Duke in the past decade to win award across all sports.He joined Blue Devils legends Jayson Tatum (2016) and Cooper Flagg (2024). In the post, Duke featured the trio in their signature Blue Devil gear, standing alongside each other.“The best play here! Congrats @cameronboozer!” Duke wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBoozer, who turned 18 on Friday, is widely regarded as one of the top high school basketball prospects in the nation. The 6-foot-9 forward from Christopher Columbus High School was named Gatorade National Player of the Year twice, first in 2023.In his high school sophomore season (2023), Boozer averaged an impressive 21.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game while leading his team to a state title. That same year, he secured the Florida Mr. Basketball and Mr. Basketball USA awards.Internationally, Boozer shined for Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Under-16 Americas Championship in Mexico, where he led the team to a gold medal with an 82-point win over Canada in the final. He was named tournament MVP after averaging 16.8 ppg and 9.8 rpg.The Duke legacy runs deep for Cameron Boozer, as he followed in the footsteps of his father, Carlos Boozer, a former Duke All-American, Olympic gold medalist and NBA All-Star. Cameron, along with his twin brother Cayden, also committed to Duke.Cameron Boozer speaks about Duke being overlookedCameron Boozer said that he believes the Duke Blue Devils is flying under the radar and expressed his confidence in the program.In an interview with ESPN on Wednesday, the five-star forward expressed his belief that Duke was not receiving the national attention it deserved heading into the 2025–26 college basketball season.“I think we have a special group,” Boozer said. “We’re very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that’ll change for sure. Playing hard, defending, competing, we’ll be in a position to get to the Final Four like they did last year.”Boozer is set to join his twin brother Cayden, also a five-star recruit, on a refreshed Blue Devils squad coached by Jon Scheyer. Despite a deep roster that includes a mix of elite newcomers and returning veterans, Duke wasn’t widely projected as a Final Four contender in preseason discussions.Part of that skepticism was believed to have resulted from the loss of five players to the 2025 NBA draft, including three first-round picks. Boozer was unfazed by the doubts as he believes that the squad will be one of the best in the nation.“We have a huge chip on our shoulder,” Boozer said. “We know we have the talent and the team to be the best in the country. And I truly believe we will be.”This week, Boozer was in Los Angeles for the Gatorade Player of the Year Awards and The ESPYs. Cooper Flagg earned the same Gatorade honor last year before leading Duke to the Final Four and becoming the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.