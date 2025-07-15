"I think he is the truth" - Analyst drops hot take on Cooper Flagg’s NBA comp after Mavericks star's brief Summer League outing

The Dallas Mavericks announced on Sunday that they would shut down Cooper Flagg for the remainder of the 2K26 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Flagg, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, played only two games and led the Mavs to a 1-1 record. He recorded 31 points and four rebounds in 31 minutes in his final summer league outing on Saturday.

Ad

Fox Sports analyst Chris Broussard, on The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd show, gave his take on the versatile 6-foot-8 forward:

“I think [Cooper Flagg] will be a better scorer than Garnett. Offensively, he can do it all. … I think his offensive package is way better than Garnett’s. His ceiling is superstar, MVP candidate and maybe winning it a time or two. … I think he is the truth. Great luck and fortune for the Dallas Mavericks.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Broussard was most impressed with Cooper Flagg's candid assessment of his NBA debut on Thursday against the LA Lakers. The Dallas Mavericks won 87-85, but Flagg had a rough-shooting night, finishing with 10 points behind 5-for-21 efficiency. Flagg didn't hold back, telling reporters that it was one of the worst games of his basketball career.

Flagg bounced back against the San Antonio Spurs, who gave No. 2 pick Dylan Harper his debut. The former Duke superstar ended the night with a 10-for-21 clip and showed more comfort in running the Mavericks offense.

Ad

After two summer league games, Chris Broussard claimed Flagg won't just be a star but a superstar who could win the MVP award.

Chris Broussard differentiates ceiling between Cooper Flagg and Victor Wembanyama

For the second time in three years, the NBA draft had fans buzzing. In 2023, Victor Wembanyama’s entry captured the imagination of the basketball world. The San Antonio Spurs unsurprisingly made him the No. 1 pick. Most scouts and analysts called Wemby a generational talent who could become the face of the league.

Ad

Two years later, another highly touted prospect dazzled basketball fans. Cooper Flagg, who sizzled against Team USA during the 2024 Olympic preparations, headed the upcoming class of incoming freshmen. Some consider Flagg the best one-and-done player to come out of Duke.

Chris Broussard gave his take on the Flagg-Wembanyama comparisons on Monday:

"The ceiling for Cooper Flagg is superstar. The ceiling, I'm not predicting this, but the ceiling for Wemby is GOAT.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell if Broussard’s predictions come true. If both stay healthy, they could be as advertised.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.