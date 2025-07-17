Carlos Boozer and ex-wife CeCe react as son Cameron Boozer gets featured in Gatorade POY photo-op 

Carlos Boozer's son, Cameron Boozer, is making headlines for his basketball prowess, with his recent achievement being named Gatorade National Player of the Year. On Wednesday, the company announced winners for its yearly awards ceremony, and Cameron walked away with the title of Best Male Player of the Year.

On Instagram, Gatorade posted a photo of all the winners in each category for 2024-25, including the young Boozer, Aaliyah Chavez (girls basketball), Seth Hernandez (baseball), Keelon Russel (football) and Jane Hedengren (girls track and field).

"We got a really big team," the caption read.

Boozer's mom, Cindy 'CeCe', reacted to the photo-op by commenting on the post.

"Love this," she wrote.

Cameron Boozer's dad, Carlos, also commented on his son's achievement by adding a series of fire emojis to the post.

Screenshot via Instagram (@gatorade/IG)

Boozer averaged 22.1 points and 11.8 rebounds per game for Christopher Columbus High School in Florida last season. He was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2023.

Boozer, an incoming Duke freshman, is one of the top players in this year's class. The five-star forward committed to play for the Blue Devils back in October.

Carlos Boozer's ex-wife CeCe attends ESPYs with son Cameron Boozer as he bags prestigious award

Cameron Boozer is one of the three children Carlos Boozer shares with his ex-wife, Cindy 'CeCe' Nichole Blackwell. CeCe was spotted at the 2025 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, supporting her son Cameron, who bagged the Gatorade POY.

She shared a picture of herself and Boozer at the event on her Instagram story.

CeCe's Instagram story (@3amigosmom/IG)

Boozer spoke with Sports Illustrated after winning the award and shared his excitement:

"It's surreal for sure. Because it's not only just an athletic award, but it's academic and it's about your character as well, which says a lot about what people think about you which I feel like is a huge thing."

Boozer will hope to replicate the success his father had with the Blue Devils. His twin brother, Cayden, is also joining him as they look to bring glory to their family and college team.

Jon Scheyer's Duke is coming off a 35-4 season that ended in the Final Four, with No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg as the key player for the Blue Devils.

