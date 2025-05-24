Cayden Boozer and Cameron Boozer react as 6-foot-8 wing Sebastian Wilkins reclassifies to the Class of 2025 to join them at Duke

Class of 2026 four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins announced that he will be reclassifying to the Class of 2025. He also announced that he would be reclassifying to Duke, joining the Boozer Twins, Cayden, and Cameron, on Friday.

His decision got the Boozer Twins talking:

"😈😈😈," said Cayden.

"😈." commented Cameron.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer react to Sebastian Wilkings' reclassification and commitment to Duke (source: IG/ tiptonedits)

This decision came after Duke received the commitment from Italian forward Dame Sarr, who played for the Spanish team, FC Barcelona. He chose Duke over Maryland, and with his reclassification, he will fall to No. 25 overall in ESPN's ranking, from No. 17. when he was in the Class of 2026,

Sebastian Wilkins is playing in the Adidas 3SSB Circuit, playing for his AAU team, Mass Rivals. Wilkins also explained his decision to head to Durham in an interview with ESPN on Friday.

"Duke has always been my dream school," Wilkins said. "I remember seeing Zion Williamson play against Tacko Fall in the NCAA tournament and that's when I knew Duke was for me. When I was 6 years old, my mother knew how much I loved Duke, and she took me to visit the campus. This is a full-circle moment."

Sebastian Wilkins' high school basketball coach says he will make an impact at Duke

Willins was impactful for one of the best high school teams in the nation, Brewster Academy, and head coach Jason Smith believes he will make that same impact at Duke.

"Sebastian is such a multidimensional player, a great competitor and team player," Smith said. "He had multiple big shots and game-winners all season long.

"When he first joined us, he reminded me so much of [former Iowa State star] Melvin Ejim, who never started a game in the two years he was at Brewster but finished 99% of them. They are both highly productive," he added. "Everybody here in the Brewster community loves him and I'm sure he'll have the same impact at Duke."

In joining Duke, Sebastian Wilkins will be joining Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, Nik Khamenia and Dame Sarr, with Duke once again climbing to have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

