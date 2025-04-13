Duke signee Nik Khamenia gushes over future teammates Cameron and Cayden Boozer during Nike Hoop Summit

Four-star forward Nik Khamenia was in Portland for flag and country as he played for USA Basketball during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit. After Team USA's 124-112 win on Saturday, he sat down with NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek and spoke about his teammates, the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden. He will be teaming up with them next season at Duke.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Khamenia spoke with Peek while icing up and cooling down and was all praises for the twin sons of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer.

"I knew they were very good, but just being able to play with them for the first time, I knew their IQ was really high, but playing with them, I really got the feel for how high it really is," Khamenia said (Timestamp: 0:36). "They really know how to play the game.

Ad

"Cameron's really strong, and Cayden's really good at attacking the basket and seeing both corners and seeing if the wings are open."

Peek asked Nik Khamenia about how he was building chemistry with his two future teammates in Durham.

"It is my first time playing with them," he said. "I've always played on the other side of them, so it's always been competitive matches going against them and talking a little bit of trash, but now we're on the same team helping each other out, so it's definitely been fun and I can't wait to get to Durham and play with them."

Ad

Nik Khamenia, who played for Harvard Westlake this season, said that he is "super excited" to play for the Blue Devils next season, especially as the team is fresh off a Final Four appearance.

How did Nik Khamenia and the Boozer Twins do at this year's Nike Hoop Summit?

Darius Acuff Jr. and AJ Dybantsa were the two top scorers in Team USA's 124-114 win over Team World, with each scoring 24 points. As for Nik Khamenia, the four-star had five points and two rebounds in 20 minutes.

Ad

Cameron Boozer was dominant as usual, ending with 24 points, 16 rebounds, with six assists, three steals and one block. His twin brother, Cayden, had four points, two assists and one block for Team USA.

Tounde Yessoufou of Benin led Team World with 24 points, three assists and two steals, while Serbian Bogoljub Marković had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More