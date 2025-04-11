How to watch Nike Hoop Summit 2025, headlined by Kiyan Anthony, Nate Ament and others? Date, streaming details and more explored

The Nike Hoop Summit will pit the best of Team USA against the world, with some of the best international high school hoopers taking on the best American high school hoopers.
A lot of today's best have played in that game, and this is often considered an introduction for many US basketball fans to the best the world has to offer.
When and where will the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit happen, and where to watch?
Much like previous iterations, the 2025 edition will feature a USA vs. the World format, and it will happen at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, home of the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers.
Here are some important details on the upcoming global basketball event presented by Nike, USA Basketball and Primetime Sports:
- When: April 12, 2025, Saturday
- Time: Women's Game: 7:30 PM EST, Men's Game: 10:00 PM EST
- Broadcast: USA Network
- Streaming: Peacock
Who will be playing in the Nike Hoop Summit?
Team USA will be helmed by familiar names to those who follow high school basketball, and the same can be said for Team World, which will feature several players active in the US basketball scene.
Team USA (Boys)
- Darius Acuff Jr.
- Nate Ament
- Cameron Boozer
- Cayden Boozer
- Mikel Brown Jr.
- Chris Cenac Jr.
- AJ Dybantsa
- Jalen Haralson
- Jasper Johnson
- Nikholas Khamenia
- Malachi Moreno
- Koa Peat
Team World (Boys)
- Ikena Alozie (Nigeria)
- Kiyan Anthony (Puerto Rico)
- Tajh Ariza (Japan)
- Shon Abaev (Israel)
- Bogoljub Markovic (Serbia)
- Omer Mayer (Israel)
- David Mirkovic (Montenegro)
- Jaion Pitt (Canada)
- Eric Reibe (Germany)
- Dame Sarr (Italy)
- Tounde Yessoufou (Benin)
- Boyuan Zhang (China)
Team USA (Girls)
- Dee Alexander
- Sienna Betts
- Aaliyah Chavez
- Aaliyah Crump
- Jazzy Davidson
- Alexandria Eschmeyer
- Madison Francis
- ZaKiyah Johnson
- Grace Knox
- Emilee Skinner
- Jordan Speiser
- Hailee Swain
Team World (Girls)
- Daria Biruik (Ukraine)
- Sarah Cisse (France)
- Bella Hines (Mexico)
- Agot Makeer (Canada)
- Ayla McDowell (Brazil)
- Jovana Popovic (Serbia)
- Deniya Prawl (Canada)
- Ainhoa Risacher (France)
- Saffron Shiels (Australia)
- Lara Somfai (Australia)
- Olivia Vukosa (Croatia)
- Nyadieng Yiech (Canada)
History of the Nike Hoop Summit
The first-ever Nike Hoop Summit took place in 1995, which makes this year's edition the 30th anniversary of the annual basketball event. It happened in the birthplace of basketball, Springfield, Massachusetts, and initially rotated cities. However, since 2008, Portland, Oregon, has hosted it.
The United States has won the game 18 times, while the World has won it seven times. The 2020 and 2021 editions of the games were canceled due to the pandemic.
Several NBA greats have played in the game, from Kevin Garnett to Nikola Jokic.