"Always so proud of him": $30M worth LaLa Anthony celebrates son Kiyan Anthony’s Nike Hoop Summit honor

Carmelo Anthony may be a USA basketball great, but his son, Kiyan, will represent Puerto Rico and not the U.S. for this year's Nike Hoop Summit on Saturday. His father, Melo, and his mom, actress La La Anthony, are of Puerto Rican descent. Kiyan will be playing for Team World against Team USA as a representative of the US Caribbean territory.

Because Kiyan Anthony is representing her roots, La La, who has a net worth of $30 million, took to her Instagram Stories to express her pride in him as he represents Puerto Rico for Team World.

"Always so proud of him @kiyananthony," La La wrote on her Instagram Stories.

La La Anthony reacts to Kiyan Anthony officially playing for Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit (Source: IG/ lala)

La La Anthony has always supported her son, no matter which team he has played for. She is often present whenever he plays, from simple streetball tournaments to the Chipotle nationals. She previously admitted she drove from New York to Maryland only to watch him play.

The Nike Hoop Summit is on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. It will pit some of the best players from the U.S., such as AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, and the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, against the best of the world. There will also be a girls' game which will feature Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, and more, playing for Team USA.

Who will play with Kiyan Anthony on Team World at the Nike Hoop Summit?

While Team USA is a who's who of US high school basketball, there are some very familiar faces to American fans watching the big game, including Tajh Ariza of Japan, Eric Reibe of Germany, and Benin's Tounde Yessoufou. Five-star Shon Abaev will also be suiting up for Team World for Israel. The biggest name for Team World is Kiyan Anthony.

Serbia, where NBA MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic is from, will be represented by Bogoljub Markovic, who led the Serbs to the FIBA U18 EuroBasket 2023 title. Dame Sarr will be representing Italy, and he has played in various international competitions for Italy, including the FIBA U16 EuroBasket 2022 and FIBA U18 EuroBaskets in 2023 and 2024.

McDonald's All-American Tounde Yessoufou is not the only African playing for Team World. He will play alongside Ikenna Alozie of Nigeria. Boyuan Zhang will represent China.

