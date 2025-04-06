“No excuses, no regrets”: Celebrated coach posts Kiyan Anthony’s snaps from latest workout together

Four-star Syracuse signee Kiyan Anthony is considered one of the best scorers in high school basketball. Much like his father, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan always seeks to improve himself. This was evident on Sunday as he was seen working out with renowned skills and athletic trainer Chris Brickley.

Anthony, who has been invited to play at the Jordan Brand Classic on April 18, worked on his shooting skills with Brickley, who revealed that he was working with the Long Island Lutheran star on Instagram.

Renowned athletic trainer Chris Brickley working out with Kiyan Anthony (SourceL IG/ cbrickley603)

"No Excuses, No Regrets," Brickley wrote on his Instagram Stories, tagging Kiyan Anthony.

Brickley is considered one of the most sought-after NBA skills trainers at Life Time Athletic in New York. One of his most famous trainees is Kiyan Anthony's father, Carmelo. He also worked with several NBA and WNBA stars, such as Kevin Durant, Breanna Stewart, J.R. Smith, Kevin Love and LeBron James. He also works with collegiate stars like the UConn duo of Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers.

As for Kiyan, he led his team all the way to the Chipotle Nationals but lost in the second round to Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep. He is now readying for the Jordan Brand Classic, and after that, he will be heading to his father's alma mater, Syracuse.

Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade were not happy with Kiyan Anthony's McDonald's All-American snub

Meanwhile, with the McDonald's All-American Game announcing its participants last month, one parent was notably unhappy, and that man was Carmelo Anthony. During the March 13 episode of his "7PM in Brooklyn" podcast, the former NBA All-Star revealed that he thought Kiyan should have made the East team.

“The kid ain’t lose in high school yet, in his senior year yet,” Anthony said. “They’re the number three in the country. What are we sitting here talking about? How? That’s my perspective on it, I think he got jerked. I think he deserved it.”

NBA draft 2003 batchmate Dwayne Wade was a guest on that episode and agreed that Kiyan was snubbed. He also revealed how his USA Basketball teammate was not in a good mood after.

“Man, Melo was so hot, he ain’t even text me back when I asked him,” the Miami Heat legend said.

Kiyan was red-hot at that time, being undefeated since his return and only suffering his first defeat at the Nike EYBL Scholastic final against Link Academy.

An injury caused Anthony to miss too many games this season, making Anthony, ranked No. 32 by ESPN, ineligible for consideration for the 24-player roster.

