2025 McDonald's All-American Games: West dominates East, Top performers, and more

The 2025 McDonald's All-American Games have now wrapped up on Tuesday, with the West winning both the Girls and the Boys' Games. The annual all-star game for high school seniors had some standout performances from both games, with Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer winning the Boys co-MVP, and Siernna Betts winning the Girls' MVP.

Ad

So, how well did some of the best high school hoopers fare during the McDonald's All-American Games?

Best performers from the Girls and Boys Games of the McDonald's All-American Games

For the boys, there were two MVPs, with both giving gutsy performances. Peterson led the way for the West with 18 points, seven rebounds, and two assists for the win, while Cameron Boozer carried the East with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Ad

Trending

AJ Dybantsa, ranked No. 1 overall from the Class of 2025, also had a stellar performance with 17 points and five rebounds for the West. Meanwhile, the second-best performance from the East came from Houston signee Isiah Harwell who had 16 points and four rebounds.

Nate Ament, who pushed his commitment until after the NCAA Final Four, had 12 points and three rebounds for the East, while Alijah Arenas, the son of three-time NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, had 11 points and two rebounds for the West.

Ad

As for the Girls Game, MVP Sienna Betts had 16 points, seven rebounds, one block, one steal, and two assists to lead the West to the win, though West teammate Brynn McGaughy scored more with 17 points and seven rebounds.

Clackamas star Jazzy Davidson had 12 points and six rebounds, while Grace Knox was dominant in the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds and scoring five points with two blocks. No. 1-ranked Aaliyah Chavez showed why she was one of the best shooters in high school this season with 10 points.

Ad

For the East, Hailee Swain led all scorers with 14 points, four rebounds, and three assists, with LSU signee ZaKiyah Johnson adding 11 points, four rebounds, and one assist. Meanwhile, Mia Pauldo did a lot to try and keep the East in the game with nine points, three rebounds, and seven assists.

Best Performers from the McDonald's All-American Game's Sprite Jamfest

Before the big games on Tuesday, several participants took part in the McDonald's All-American Game's Sprite Jamfest, which included a skills competition, a three-point contest, and the slam dunk contest.

Ad

Harvard Westlake's Nikolas Khamenia won the Knockout Challenge for the boys, while Jordan Speiser won it for the girls. For the three-point contest, Mikel Brown Jr. won it for the boys, while Aaliyah Chavez won it for the girls. The two winners then faced off in the final, with Brown beating the girls' No. 1 overall to become the overall champion.

Finally, there was the Slam Dunk Contest, which saw No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa jump over 6'3 WNBA All-Star Angel Reese for his first dunk. However, he was unable to complete his second dunk, and the win instead went to five-star Baylor signee Tounde Yessoufou, who impressed the judges with his windmill dunks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback