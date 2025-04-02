Aaliyah Chavez, Sienna Betts, Addie Deal and Co. take McDonald's All-American crown as West triumphs over East 

The McDonald's All-American Game kicked off with the Girls' Game in New York City on Tuesday, and a dominant win for the West Team. Led by the top three five-stars Aaliyah Chavez, Addie Deal and Sienna Betts, the West pounced on the East early and never looked back, dominating with a 104-82 victory.

Ad

Grandview High School star Sienna Betts, the No. 3 overall from the Class of 2025 according to On3, was named the McDonald's All-American Game MVP after leading the West with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists. She has already committed to UCLA and is the sister of Bruins star Lauren Betts.

Ad

Trending

The West had a strong roster, with Aaliyah Chavez arguably being the biggest name in the team, along with Jasmine "Jazzy" Davidson, Addison Deal, Grace Knox and Sienna Betts. Meanwhile, Mia Pauldo had to play the game without her twin sister Mya for the East Team, but she was backed up by Montverde Academy stars Agot Makeer, Aaliyah Crump and LSU recruit ZaKiyah Johnson.

It was a hot start for the West, scoring the first 18 points in the game, holding the East scoreless until 4:24 into the game. The East rallied in the second quarter, with Lara Somfai cutting the lead to just six points in the second quarter. However, Ayla McDowell sank her own 3 and started a 9-2 run for the West, and the East was never able to mount any more comebacks after that.

Ad

The East had won the last three Girls' Games at the McDonald's All-American Game.

Mia Pauldo leads gutsy effort for East Team during McDonald's All-American Game

Even though it was a big win for the West, five-star point guard Mia Pauldo was a shining light for the East as she helped carry the losing squad throughout the contest. One-half of the vaunted "Twin Backcourt" with Mya Pauldo, Mia put on a show with nine points, seven assists and three rebounds.

Ad

"This means everything to me," Mia Pauldo said via DailyRecord.com.

"My Paterson people are coming to support me, because that's where I'm born and raised. Most people think I'm from Denville, New Jersey, because but that's just the high school I go to. My hood is Paterson, New Jersey, and that's where most of my support comes from," she added.

Both Mia and Mya Pauldo usually come as a set, and they will be playing together again as they head to Tennessee next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback