WATCH: Oklahoma recruit Aaliyah Chavez shares sneak peek of her 3-point shots at McDonald’s All American Game

Aaliyah Chavez, the overall No. 1 ranked prospect from the Class of 2025, is heading to Oklahoma to play for the Sooners. Before that, however, she will be in New York City for Tuesday's McDonald's All-American Game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Lubbock native is already in Brooklyn and was seen working out at a gym before the big game. In fact, Chavez gave everyone a preview of her three-point shooting skills as she nailed one jumper after another from deep during a shooting drill.

The video she shared on X showed her shooting in the format of the NBA All-Star Game three-point contest. Chavez took one ball after another from racks placed beyond the three-point line and drained most of her shots.

"Wasn't my best shooting but I made it to finals !! Monday," she wrote in the caption.

Aaliyah Chavez is known as one of the most prolific and efficient shooters in high school basketball, averaging 34.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists as a senior for the Monterey Lady Plainsmen. She also led them to a Class 5A Division II state title in Texas last March.

This is how Brandon Clay, 247Sports' director of women's basketball scouting, describes her:

"She can play on the basketball or off, though she might be best suited to be a primary lead guard in college. Chavez gets her shot off as easily as any high school guard I can remember...A 5-star guard, Chavez has legitimate shooting range to 25 feet with the ability to get into the teeth of the defense consistently to make a shot or find a corner shooter."

Chavez has picked Oklahoma over South Carolina, Texas, LSU and her hometown school, Texas Tech. Texas, Oklahoma, and Texas Tech were seen as the frontrunners as these three schools were the nearest to her hometown of Lubbock, Texas.

Aaliyah Chavez is expected to instantly make an impact for the Sooners when she arrives in Norman

Chavez choosing to go to Norman instead of staying in Lubbock or heading to Austin is not very surprising, with many seeing that she has better opportunities to get a more important role with Oklahoma than Texas Tech or Texas.

Sooners coach Jennie Baranczyk's squad is expected to lose several key pieces this year, with six seniors expected to graduate, including three of their top scorers. So Chavez is largely seen to be the one who will fill this big role next season.

Oklahoma is seen as a title contender for the National Championship this year as well, with Baranczyk leading the Sooners to the Elite Eight. They will be facing Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies on Friday.

