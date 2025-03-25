We asked AI to predict Aaliyah Chavez's commitment decision between Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, South Carolina and others: Here's what it had to say!

Aaliyah Chavez is still the top prospect from the Class of 2025 to remain uncommitted. Four schools are in contention, and they are Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Even though LSU and UCLA have both dropped out, they are still technically in the race. With her expected to announce her decision in a few hours, we asked AI, particularly Grok AI, to make a prediction.

Ad

The five-star point guard, ranked No. 1 overall and a Gatorade National Player of the Year, a McDonald's All-American, a Jordan Brand All-American and a Texas State champion, has been vocal about wanting to go to a school near her hometown of Lubbock, Texas, which made South Carolina a long shot and Texas, Texas Tech and Oklahoma the favorites.

This is one of the reasons why the AI chose Oklahoma as her possible choice.

Ad

Trending

Despite being in a different state, the University of Oklahoma is nearer to Lubbock than the University of Texas. However, in terms of proximity, Texas Tech would still win, as the school is located in Lubbock. Grok AI choosing the Sooners over her own hometown school is due to the late push made by Sooners coach Jenny Baranczyk for the Monterey High School star.

Aaliyah Chavez was seen watching OU's first-round March Madness win vs. Florida Gulf Coast, and Grok AI noted that this may help tilt her to decide to go to Norman instead of staying home at Lubbock.

Ad

Another reason Grok AI chose Oklahoma for Chavez is because next season, the Sooners will have a big opening at starting point guard, and this is where the No. 1-ranked point guard from the Class of 2025 could step in.

South Carolina has a deep roster, which means Aaliyah Chavez's minutes could get limited, while Texas still has Rori Harmon to consider, and she may clash with Chavez as the top PG.

Ad

As for the NIL angle, the Sooners could afford that, as Grok AI noted that OU has ramped up its NIL game as of late. This, combined with her being able to play a bigger role as a freshman, makes Oklahoma the top choice for her, according to Grok AI at least.

When will Aaliyah Chavez announce her actual college decision

There are three actual favorites still in contention, and they are Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech, with South Carolina being the dark horse in the race. Aaliyah Chavez is expected to finally make her decision on Tuesday.

For now, Chavez is still tight-lipped, though her family already knows, and they are not telling anybody until her public announcement in a few hours.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback