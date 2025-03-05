Five-star Aaliyah Chavez led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to its first state championship since 1981 on Saturday. Aaliyah Chavez dropped 19 points and took home MVP honors.

Soon after the 64-35 victory against Liberty Hill, the No. 1-ranked senior from the Class of 2025 made her feelings known about winning the Texas UIL 5A Division II state championship.

"You know, it's crazy. All my emotions are everywhere right now," she said. "This team is just, we did it. If there is anything else, I am so proud of this team, and I can't believe that was my last high school game, it's crazy! I'm done! But you know, I am glad to come out with a win so that's all that matters.

She also talked about always wanting to win a state title, as this was the reason she stuck with Monterey even though she could have gone to a prep school with a prestigious basketball history and honed her skills there.

"You know, this has been my goal since freshman year, and I'm not gonna say that this is my biggest accomplishment, but it is definitely up there," she added. "A lot of people doubted me and told me I couldn't do it and I came out there and proved them wrong again."

The five-star point guard still has a big decision ahead of her, as four schools are left battling for her commitment. They are Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina. She announced LSU and UCLA in her final six schools, but these two schools have already taken themselves out of contention.

Aaliyah Chavez's road to the state championship

Aaliyah Chavez and the Monterey Lady Plainsmen dominated the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships, opening with a 91-52 victory over Bryges on Valentine's Day and then defeating Brewer 76-40 on February 18.

The first time Chavez & Co. were really tested was against the Argyle Eagles on Feb. 21, with Monterey escaping 58-52. Their next opponent was Memorial, and this was a much closer contest, with the Warriors only getting beaten by three points on Feb. 25. The Lady Plainsmen escaped with a 60-57 win.

This led to that final against Liberty Hill, and the rest is history.

