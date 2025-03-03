No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez visits Texas; potential boost to Vic Schaefer's chances of landing 5-star recruit as commitment date nears

No. 1-ranked senior prospect Aaliyah Chavez remains the biggest uncommitted five-star out there. There are four schools in contention for her right now, and they are Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina. However, one of them might have gotten a boost on Sunday as she visited Texas and watched the Longhorns' senior night game against the Florida Gators.

Texas coach Vic Schaefer has been making a big push for Chavez, who is set to make her decision on Mar. 25. The Longhorns coach watched one of her playoff games last month and is in contact with the five-star point guard.

Chavez has been known to prefer playing in her hometown of Lubbock, Texas, which makes Texas Tech one of the favorites, with nearby Oklahoma also having a big chance. Meanwhile, Texas, which is actually farther from Lubbock than Oklahoma, would view this recent visit from her as a big boost in its chances.

It also did not hurt that Texas defeated Florida convincingly on senior night, with a final score of 72-46. It was also a sold-out game, with over 10,000 people watching alongside Aaliyah Chavez. Texas ends its regular season campaign with a 29-2 record, with the Longhorns being undefeated at home.

There were originally six schools that were included in her final picks, but two have chosen not to be in contention: UCLA and LSU. While no reason has been given for why they dropped out, there are speculations that it was because the No. 1-ranked senior in the country was asking for an NIL deal worth $1 million.

Aaliyah Chavez leads Monterey Lady Plainsmen to 1st state title since 1981

Aaliyah Chavez's visit to Texas happened just a day after she led the Monterey Plainsmen to its first UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championship against the Liberty Hill Panthers. It was a dominant win for the Lady Plainsmen, with the final score being 64-35, with Chavez leading the team with 19 points.

Chavez chose to stay with the school despite being able to get scholarships from much more elite basketball programs as she wanted to win a state title with Monterey. This connection with her hometown is what Texas Tech, and to some extent Texas and Oklahoma, have been banking on in order to recruit her.

Monterey had to go through five schools to get to the final, including a very close 60-57 semifinal game against Memorial on Feb. 25. After the school's first state championship win since 1981, Aaliyah Chavez was also named the MVP of the tournament.

