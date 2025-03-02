"Baddest player to come out of the South Plains area since Sheryl Swoops": Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez helping team to win state championship

As the No. 1-ranked senior in the country, Aaliyah Chavez could have gone to a school with a better basketball program to get better offers. However, she stuck with Monterey to win a state championship. On Saturday, she finally did so, leading the Lady Plainsmen to win the 2025 UIL Texas girls basketball state championship over Liberty Hill 64-35 on Saturday.

Aaliyah Chavez led Monterey with a game-high 19 points and took home MVP honors to help the school to its first state title since 1981.

The win for Chavez and the school had many talking.

"baddest player to come out of the South Plains area since Sheryl Swoops," one hoops fan said.

"Great job! She’s amazing and such a great person too! Best wishes Aaliyah," another person commented.

"Wherever she commits to, they will gain a fan!!! So proud of you!!!!!" another commenter wrote.

While many congratulated her for an amazing high school basketball career, others were already looking to the future and asking her to stay home for college.

"Congrats!!! Stay in TX🔥🔥," one fan commented.

"She cold w both hands," another added.

"Well deserved, to an end of an amazing career," one congratulated.

Fans react to Aaliyah Chavez leading Monterey to a Texas state title (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

With Aaliyah Chavez achieving her state title goal, the attention now turns to where she will go next. Five schools remain in contention to land her: UCLA, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. She will make her announcement on March 25.

Aaliyah Chavez talks about championship win

After winning the Class 5A Division II state championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Aaliyah Chavez spoke with reporters with the UIL gold medal hanging from her neck.

"I didn't have my best game today, but my team won and that's all that really matters," Chavez said.

She also reflected on becoming a role model.

"There was a time I looked up to people," Chavez explained. "Now, they're looking up to me. It's crazy. I want to prove that I can be a person that others can look up to."

Ari Johnson and Ambrosie Cole also shined in the final for Monterey, with the two underclassmen combining for 28 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots.

