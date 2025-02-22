"Texas bound": Fans react as No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez leads Monterrey to the semifinals with Longhorns HC Vic Schaefer in attendance

Many questioned No. 1-ranked senior Aaliyah Chavez as to why she stuck with her school, Monterey, when she could have gone to other programs around the country.

She proved many of her doubters wrong as she got one step closer to her goal of a state title on Friday and she did it with Texas coach Vic Schaefer watching.

This is the first time that Monterey has ever made it to the semifinal of the state championship in Texas in 35 years. Aaliyah Chavez led her team to a 58-52 win over the Argyle Eagles, setting up a semifinal showdown against the Memorial Warriors on Monday.

Her performance had a lot of fans talking and with Texas' Vic Schaefer in the building, many were already speculating that she would be choosing to play for the Longhorns next season.

"Texas bound 🤘🏾," one fan said.

"Come to Texas! We have a good thing happening here! 🤘🏽," another Longhorns fan added.

"If she go to texas with booker it’s over," another commenter said.

Meanwhile, the presence of the Longhorns coach did not deter the fans of the other schools still in contention for her to make their feelings known.

"Texas Tech should def pay up! Drop the bag.," said one Texas Tech fan.

"She’s going to be a lady Sooner!! Boomer Sooner!!!" One Oklahoma fan proclaimed.

"South Carolina still the move. 🔥🤌🏽," a Gamecocks fan commented.

Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez leading Monterey to the Texas state title semifinals (Source: Instagram/ sportscenternext)

There are currently five programs in contention for Aaliyah Chavez, and they are Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, South Carolina and UCLA.

The Lubbock native has expressed that she wants to stay in or near her city if possible, which means her hometown school, Texas Tech, is the favorite. But so are nearby Oklahoma and its eternal rival, Texas.

Aaliyah Chavez and Monterey have a tough match ahead in state semifinal

As for the Monterey Lady Plainsmen's next opponent, it will be the No. 1 seed from Region 2, District 11, the Memorial High School Warriors. The two teams have not faced off this season, though Memorial currently has a 33-7 record and is undefeated in its district. It defeated a tough Wakeland squad in overtime on Friday, 45-41.

Memorial was able to beat Frenship in its season opener back in Nov. 1, and this was a team that Monterey previously lost to on last Dec. 28. The winner in this showdown will move on to the final on March 1.

