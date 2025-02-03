"WAIT TILL SHE GOES TO COLLEGE": Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez's wholesome Senior Night clip

Friday night was senior night for Monterey High School in Lubbock, Texas, and Aaliyah Chavez shined bright. The Lady Plainsmen hosted Lubbock Cooper for that senior night game, and the No. 1 ranked overall from the Class of 2025 dropped 34 points on 44% field goal percentage during the game.

Trending

It was a dominating win for Monterey, with a final score of 67-29. However, it was also a very emotional night for Aaliyah Chavez, who walked out to the court while holding hands with the rest of her family as she was getting introduced. This was her last home game over at Monterey High School, with their final game being a road game on Tuesday against Palo Duro.

Her dominant performance, as well as her emotional final home game, had many fans talking.

"Nuhuh, WAIT TILL SHE GOES TO COLLEGE AND IT'S ON! 🥳❤️❤️🔥," said one commenter.

"Aaliyah makes Corpus Christi tx proud!!! We her biggest fan !!" said another commenter.

"Congratulations!! 🎊," added another commenter.

Meanwhile, there were even more well-wishers, while another commenter wished she would pick the UCLA Bruins.

"It was a wonderful ride," said one commenter.

"The goat. Nobody close." another commenter added.

"U C L A !! 🤞🤞🤞🤞 Chavez and the Betts 🔥🙏," said one UCLA Bruins fan.

Hoops fans react to Aaliyah Chavez in her final home game for Monterey (Source: Instagram/ overtimeselect)

After the win, Aaliyah Chavez and the Lady Plainsmen are now 30-5 overall and 13-2 in the district, ranking third in 5A Region 1 District 3. The Lady Plainsmen have previously defeated their next opponent, Palo Duro, back on Jan. 3 with a final score of 89-37.

Aaliyah Chavez and Sienna Betts headline loaded West team for the McDonald's All-American Game

With her being the No. 1 overall from the Class of 2025, it comes as no surprise that Aaliyah Chavez, who remains uncommitted, was named a McDonald's All-American last month. She will be teaming up with the Class' No. 2-ranked overall, Sienna Betts.

They will be playing for the West team, which will feature several five-stars, including LSU signee Grace Knox. Other West players include Darianna Alexander, Jasmine Davidson, Addison Deal, Alexandra Eschmeyer, Ayla McDowell, Brynn McGaughy, Aliyahna Morris, Emilee Skinner, and Jordan Speiser.

Facing off against them will be the East team, which includes multiple five and four-stars of their own, including Nyla Brooks, Kaelyn Carroll, Jaida Civil, Aaliyah Crump, Jaliya Davis, ZaKiyah Johnson, Leah Macy, Agot Makeer, Mia Pauldo, Deniya Prawl, Lara Somfai, and Hailee Swain.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback