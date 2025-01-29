Insider makes bold prediction for AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas and Darryn Peterson's McDonald's All-American Game squad based on their "scoring prowess"

  • home icon
By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Jan 29, 2025 19:23 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Spalding Hoophall Classic - Montverde Academy vs Utah Prep - Source: Getty

The McDonald's All-American Game is considered the most prestigious All-Star game in high school basketball, pitting the best in the East against the best in the West. On Tuesday, ESPN's Paul Biancardi dropped a bold prediction regarding which team will win on April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Biancardi predicted that the West will win, as the team is filled with known scorers such as AJ Dybantsa, Alijah Arenas and Darryn Peterson.

"This McDonald's All-American Game matchup is packed with future stars of college basketball and the NBA draft. I see the West squad winning with their scoring prowess," Biancardi said.
"For the West, keep your eye on the trio of AJ Dynbantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Mikel Brown Jr., as any one of them could lead in scoring. For the East, I expect Darius Acuff Jr. and Cameron Boozer to have big games."

The West team is loaded with firepower, led by Dybantsa, a BYU signee, and Darryn Peterson, a Kansas signee. As for the East, Cameron Boozer will be backed by his five-star twin brother, Cayden Boozer, as well as No. 4 overall Nate Ament (uncommitted), along with Arkansas signee Darius Acuff Jr. who is considered the best point guard in the Class of 2025.

Duke and UConn will have the most incoming McDonald's All-American players in the boys game this year

Even though the McDonald's All-American game is played among high school players, colleges are also paying attention, as they get to have another look at their commitments or signees, as well as get to see some of their uncommitted targets play.

Duke and UConn each have three signees playing. Duke has the Boozer Twins, Cameron and Cayden, for the East and Nikolas Khamenia for the West. Meanwhile, East players Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe will be going to Connecticut, along with Darius Adams.

As for those still undecided, they are Nate Ament, Alijah Arenas, Brayden Burries and Koa Peat. All four are also five-star prospects.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
