Isiah Harwell drops 2-word reaction to fellow Houston Cougars signee's snub from the McDonald's All-American Game

Five-star Houston Cougars signee Isiah Harwell has been selected to play for the East team in the McDonald's All-American Game. On Tuesday he reacted to his own selection on Instagram while also showing solidarity with future Cougars teammate Kingston Flemings who was snubbed.

Isaiah Harwell reacts to Kingston Flemings being snubbed from the McDonald's All-American Game (Source: Instagram/@isiah_harwell1_)

"Nah facts," Harwell wrote on his story while sharing a post that discussed Fleming's snub.

Kingston Flemings, CJ Ingram, Shelton Henderson, and Kiyan Anthony are among the big names who miss out from the game. Though it is important to note that Anthony missed several games this season due to injury.

Isiah Harwell shares his McDonald's All-American Game selection on his Instagram Stories (Source: Instagram/@isiah_harwell1_)

As part of the East team, Harwell will be playing with some of the best high school hoopers, such as Duke signees, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, as well as five-star uncommitted small forward Nate Ament. Other notable selections for the East team include Shon Abaev, Darius Acuff Jr., Jalen Haralson, and Darius Adams. They will be coached by Lake Clifton High School head coach Herman Harried.

Isiah Harwell set to face off against fellow Houston signee Chris Cenac Jr.

Despite Kingston Flemings getting snubbed, the highest-ranked hooper who has signed with the Houston Cougars, Chris Cenac Jr., also made the McDonald's All-American Game. While he and Isiah Harwell are set to team up next season, they will be opponents on April 1, as Cenac will be playing for the West team.

Some of Chris Cenac Jr.'s teammates in the West squad include Alijah Arenas, Mikel Brown Jr., AJ Dybantsa, Koa Peat, Caleb Wilson, Darryn Peterson, and Meleek Thomas. Danny Broussard, head coach of St. Thomas More Catholic School will be at the helm for the West team.

Houston has recruited three of the nation's best players from the Class of 2025. They have signed Link Academy's Chris Cenac Jr. who is ranked as the fifth-best player across the country, Isiah Harwell who is ranked at No. 11 and Flemings who is ranked at No. 20. (All rankings have been taken from On3's list)

