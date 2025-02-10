Aaliyah Chavez shares her reaction to Nike's Super Bowl commercial ft. Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and other female sports icons

During Super Bowl LIX, Nike aired a commercial celebrating women's sports. It featured icons such as Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson. No. 1-ranked 2025 prospect Aaliyah Chavez shared a one-word reaction to the Super Bowl ad.

Aaliyah Chavez reacts to Nike's Super Bowl commercial (Source: Instagram/ the__aaliyah_chavez)

"Hi!" Chavez wrote.

The 60-second spot was Nike's first Super Bowl ad in 27 years.

The ad also featured A'ja Wilson, JuJu Watkins, gymnast Jordan Chiles, tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, USWNT forward Sophia Wilson and FC Barcelona star Alexia Putellas.

Chavez, the No. 1 point guard in the nation and Texas, is undecided on her college choice. Chavez narrowed her choices to Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina, UCLA and Texas Tech. Although many hope she will stay in Lubbock and choose Texas Tech, some believe she may leave the state for college.

Aaliyah Chavez and Monterey Lady Plainsmen's 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships 1st round opponent revealed

Aaliyah Chavez could have chosen to go to a strong prep school. However, she chose to stay at Monterey and the fruits of her labor have taken the 31-5 Lady Plainsmen to the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball State Championships. They will begin their playoff campaign on Monday.

Their opponent for the opening round will be the 11-10 Memorial High School, which is the fourth seed in its district. Meanwhile, Monterey is seeded No. 3 in its district. Memorial had been struggling, losing four of its last five games, while Monterey has won nine of its last ten games.

Should Monterey win, the Plainsmen will be facing the winner between Burges, the No. 1 team in Monterey's district, and Bel Air, the No. 2 team in Memorial's district.

