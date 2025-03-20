‘Haters are a good problem to have’: Five-Star prospect Aaliyah Chavez drops bold statement after Gatorade Player of the Year win

No. 1-ranked overall prospect for the Class of 2025, Aaliyah Chavez, has had a stellar year, from winning a Texas state championship to being named a McDonald's All-American.

She was also named to Jersey Mike's Naismith All-American team and has several schools trying to recruit her. Her latest achievement is being named the National and Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.

After winning both awards on Wednesday, she had some choice words for her haters in her X post's caption:

"Haters are a good problem to have. Nobody hates the good ones. They hate the great ones," Aaliyah Chavez wrote on her X caption.

The Lubbock native has been criticized for taking too long to choose which school to go to, as well as being criticized for rumors that she was asking $1 million in NIL deals for any school recruiting her. However, she has so far risen over the criticisms and has proven her doubters wrong several times.

Her biggest achievement to date was leading the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to the Texas UIL Class 5A-II state championship against the Liberty Hill Lady Panthers last March 1. Chavez also won tournament MVP honors while also achieving the goal she has set out to do since her freshman year, and that is to win state for Monterey.

WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike surprised Aaliyah Chavez with Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award

In winning the Gatorade National Player of the Year award, Aaliyah Chavez joins elite company. Names like JuJu Watkins, Paige Bueckers, Kiki Rice, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker and Nneka Ogwumike have won the award previously. On Wednesday, Ogwumike herself flew to Lubbock to present the national award to her.

After giving Chavez the award, Ogwumike spoke with Sports Illustrated about the uncommitted five-star prospect.

"I've always been described as a player that doesn't have any mustard on her hot dog and then Aaliyah has a lot of mustard on her hot dog," said the nine-time WNBA All-Star. "So I will say that about how she plays, it's a lot of fun to watch."

This is also the second time she has won the Gatorade Player of the Year award for Texas, with Chavez talking about wanting to win it when she was still a sophomore.

"Sophomore year I realized this is something I wanted," she said. "So I worked a little bit (extra) hard my junior and senior year to win it. And then winning national means a lot because that's more than Texas. Obviously, there's great girls in Texas, but this means nationally. It was something that means a lot to me."

Chavez is still uncommitted, with only four schools left in contention, and they are Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and South Carolina. She is expected to announce her decision on March 25.

