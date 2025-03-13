“SUCCESS IS BUILT ON CONSISTENCY”: No. 1 recruit Aaliyah Chavez reacts after becoming 2x Gatorade Player of the Year

After leading the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to their first state championship since 1982, No. 1-ranked prospect Aaliyah Chavez added another feather to her cap by being named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas for the second time. The still-uncommitted prospect, who also won the award last year, posted about her win on Instagram.

"SUCCESS IS BUILT ON CONSISTENCY NOT EXCUSES." she wrote.

Chavez led Monterey to a 97-5 overall record and a 14-2 record in her district. This includes the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball 5A D2 State Championship win over Liberty Hill last March 1, where the Lady Plainsmen overwhelmed the Panthers 64-35.

Chavez also led Monterey to a 12-0 home record, averaging nearly a double-double with 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game. She also leads her team in all of those statistics, except blocks. Chavez also shot 57% from the field and 38% from beyond the arc.

The five-star ended the season with 1,432 points, 175 assists, 374 rebounds, 153 steals and 49 blocks.

Aaliyah Chavez reveals which factors will lead to her college decision

As the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025, many colleges have attempted to recruit Aaliyah Chavez. However, in the January/February issue of SLAM magazine, she revealed her top three schools to be the three closest to her hometown of Lubbock, Texas: Texas, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma.

Soon after winning the state title, she spoke with the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and revealed the top factor that would determine her final choice.

"My two biggest (factors) are to have a great relationship with the coach," she said. "Just because every coach I've played with I have a good relationship. I've known (Monterey) Coach (Jill) Schneider since fifth grade, so we definitely have a good relationship. My AAU coaches. I'm a point guard, so I have to have a good relationship. That's No. 1."

"No. 2, just making sure that they play my playing style," she added. "I don't want to go into a college and they change how I play. I want to be there and play all four years the same way, no matter what."

She has also previously noted that she wants to play near her hometown.

