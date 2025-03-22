"A dream doesn't become reality through magic": No. 1 2025 class hooper Aaliyah Chavez on receiving invitation to the Jordan Brand Classic

Aaliyah Chavez is not just a state champion and a McDonald's All-American, as the No. 1-ranked uncommitted prospect has gotten yet another feather on her cap. This is because the Monterey Lady Plainsmen point guard has received the invitation to play in the prestigious Jordan Brand Classic.

The newly-minted Jordan Brand All-American then took to Instagram to celebrate her big achievement, complete with an inspirational quote in her caption and a big thank you to the Jordan Brand for inviting her:

"A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work," wrote Aaliyah Chavez.

This year, the annual Nike all-star game will happen at the CareFirst Arena on April 18. The Girls' Game will kick off the two-game event at 4:00 PM Eastern time, followed by the Boys' Game at 6:00 PM ET. Several Nike-affiliated NBA stars played in the prestigious game when they were still in high school, including Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, and others.

Those selected hoopers will get special footwear and uniforms from the Jordan Brand, which is expected to reveal the new promotional footwear which may likely be in the form of the Jordan Luka 4, Jordan Zion 4, or the Jordan Tatum 3.

As for Aaliyah Chavez, before her Jordan Brand Classic game, she will play for the East team at the McDonald's All-American Game at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. She has now wrapped up her senior season after winning the 2025 UIL Texas Girls Basketball 5A D2 State Championship win over Liberty Hill back on March 1. She took home tournament MVP honors after the game.

Aside from that, the Lubbock native was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year for Texas and was later named the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Aside from Aaliyah Chavez, who else was named to play in the Jordan Brand Classic?

Several big names have been named to play for this year's Jordan Brand Classic Girls' Game, 26 in total. One of the biggest names joining Aaliyah Chavez on April 18 is UCLA commit Sienna Betts, who is ranked No. 2 overall, just behind the Texan.

Much like the McDonald's game, Montverde Academy's dynamic duo of Aaliyah Crump and Agot Makeer will be playing in the game. Meanwhile, LSU prospects Divine Bourrage. Bella Hines, ZaKiyah Johnson, and Grace Knox all make it to the game.

