"Coming for everything they said I couldn't have": Aaliyah Chavez shares a bold message as Nike EYBL lauds her high school accolades

Growing up, many did not expect Aaliyah Chavez to become the top basketball player. Her father said she wasn't athletic, but she proved critics wrong.

Chavez, the No. 1-ranked prospect in her class, is a state champion, McDonald’s All-American and Gatorade National Player of the Year.

Nike Girls EYBL lauded her accomplishments on Thursday on X, noting that Chavez needs a bigger trophy case after winning Naismith and Gatorade National Player of the Year awards.

Chavez quote-tweeted the post and wrote,

"I'm coming for everything they said I couldn't have !!"

In an interview with ESPN, she revealed that she tried joining an older team when she was still in elementary school but was rejected because she was too young and unathletic.

She tried working harder and impressed a coach from another team. Because she was a fourth grader at that time and was playing in a team of sixth graders, she had limited minutes but worked hard to increase her playtime. Her father, Sonny, helped coach her to be better, and soon enough, she became the best player in her class.

In her senior year, Aaliyah Chavez led the Monterey Lady Plainsmen to the Texas UIL State Championship.

Aaliyah Chavez reveals why she chose Oklahoma

Aaliyah Chavez chose Oklahoma over Texas, Texas Tech and South Carolina on Tuesday. In her press conference announcement, she said it was a hard choice.

"All schools that I chose (as finalists), they were great choices," Aaliyah Chavez said. "The coaches, I've had great relationships with all the coaches. … (OU) felt like a family to me."

She also revealed why she chose OU in particular.

"They match how I want to play; I want to play fast," she said.

There were three favorites coming into her decision, and all three schools were relatively near her hometown, Lubbock.

