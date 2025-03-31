  • home icon
  • McDonald's All-American Games 2025: Schedule, TV channels, rosters and event details

McDonald's All-American Games 2025: Schedule, TV channels, rosters and event details

By Rotsen Rick Tidoy
Modified Mar 31, 2025 14:16 GMT
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonald's All American Boys Portraits

It is finally McDonald's All-American season, with some of the best high school basketball stars flocking to New York City for the big game on Tuesday. Here is what fans might need to know before the boys' and the girls' games begin.

McDonald's All-American Games 2025

The games will be held at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The games, which will feature both high school girls and high school boys, will be held on April 1. Both games will feature the best from the East and the best from the West.

How to watch the McDonald's All-American Games 2025?

Before the main game, many scrimmages will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Girls' Scrimmage will be telecast on March 30 at 1:30 PM EST, followed by the Boys' Scrimmage at 3:00 PM EST.

also-read-trending Trending

Media Day will take place on Monday at 12 p.m. EST, with another Girls Scrimmage at 12:30 PM and another Boys Scrimmage at 1:30 PM EST on ESPNU and Sling. The Sprite Jam Fest will subsequently take place at 7:30 p.m. that same day, both on ESPN2 and Sling.

The big games will take place on April 1, with the Girls Game starting at 6:30 PM EST and the Boys Game following at 9:00 PM EST. The Girls Game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and Sling, while the Boys Game will be streamed on ESPN and Sling.

2025 McDonald's All-American Games Rosters: Boys and Girls Teams

Boys East

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Eric ReibeThe Bullis SchoolUConn
Shon AbaevCalvary Christian AcademyCincinnati
Darius Acuff Jr.IMG AcademyArkansas
Darius AdamsLa LumiereUConn
Nate AmentHighlanduncommitted
Cameron BoozerChristopher Columbus High SchoolDuke
Cayden BoozerChristopher Columbus High SchoolDuke
Jalen HaralsonLa LumiereNotre Dame
Isiah HarwellWasatch AcademyHouston
Trey McKenneySt. Mary's PrepMichigan
Malachi MorenoGreat CrossingKentucky
Braylon Mullins Greenfield CentralUConn
Boys West

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Alijah ArenasChatsworthUSC
Mikel Brown Jr.DME AcademyLouisville
Niko BundaloProlific Prep Washington
Brayden BurriesEleanor Rooseveltundecided
Chris Cenac Jr.Link AcademyHouston
AJ DybantsaUtah PrepBYU
Nikolas KhameniaHarvard WestlakeDuke
Koa PeatPerryArizona
Darryn PetersonProlific PrepKansas
Meleek Thomas Overtime EliteArkansas
Caleb Wilson Holy Innocents EpiscopalNorth Carolina
Tounde Yessoufou St. Joseph'sBaylor
Girls East

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Nyla BrooksBishop IretonNorth Carolina
Kaelyn CarrollTabor AcademyKentucky
Jaida CivilPalm Bay MagnetTennessee
Aaliyah CrumpMontverde AcademyTexas
Jaliya DavisBlue Valley NorthKansas
ZaKiyah JohnsonSacred Heart AcademyLSU
Leah MacyBethlehem HighNotre Dame
Agot MakeerMontverde AcademySouth Carolina
Mia PauldoMorris CatholicTennessee
Deniya PrawlIMG AcademyTennessee
Lara Somfai IMG AcademyStanford
Hailee Swain Holy Innocents EpiscopalStanford
Girls West

PlayerHigh SchoolCollege committed/ signed to
Darianna AlexanderPurcell MarianCincinnati
Sienna BettsGrand ViewUCLA
Aaliyah ChavesMontereyOklahoma
Jasmine DavidsonClackamasUSC
Addison DealMater DeiIowa
Alexandra EschmeyerPeak to Peak CharterStanford
Grace KnoxEtiwandaLSU
Ayla McDowellCypress SpringsUSC
Brynn McGaughyCentral ValleyWashington
Aliyahna Morris EtiwandaCalifornia
Emilee Skinner RidgelineDuke
Jordan Speiser LutheranKansas State
History of the McDonald's All-American Games

The McDonald's All-American Game is an all-star game for high school seniors and follows an East vs. West format. It was first established in 1977, with notable NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Dominique Wilkins, Doc Rivers, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and more playing on it.

Being considered for one is a great honor and the highlight of many high school hoopers' careers.

How are players selected for the McDonald's All-American Games?

High school basketball coaches, principals, athletic directors and members of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee must nominate up to two players from their respective schools.

The Selection Committee then evaluates the nominees "based on the individual player’s fundamental skill level, basketball IQ, competitive motor, potential for continued growth and development and athleticism."

However, nominees must be able to play in at least 50% of their school's games that season, which means those who were out for most of the season due to injury are not eligible.

Edited by Krutik Jain
