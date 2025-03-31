McDonald's All-American Games 2025: Schedule, TV channels, rosters and event details

It is finally McDonald's All-American season, with some of the best high school basketball stars flocking to New York City for the big game on Tuesday. Here is what fans might need to know before the boys' and the girls' games begin.

McDonald's All-American Games 2025

The games will be held at the Barclays Center, home of the Brooklyn Nets. The games, which will feature both high school girls and high school boys, will be held on April 1. Both games will feature the best from the East and the best from the West.

How to watch the McDonald's All-American Games 2025?

Before the main game, many scrimmages will be broadcast on ESPN+. The Girls' Scrimmage will be telecast on March 30 at 1:30 PM EST, followed by the Boys' Scrimmage at 3:00 PM EST.

Media Day will take place on Monday at 12 p.m. EST, with another Girls Scrimmage at 12:30 PM and another Boys Scrimmage at 1:30 PM EST on ESPNU and Sling. The Sprite Jam Fest will subsequently take place at 7:30 p.m. that same day, both on ESPN2 and Sling.

The big games will take place on April 1, with the Girls Game starting at 6:30 PM EST and the Boys Game following at 9:00 PM EST. The Girls Game will be broadcast on ESPN 2 and Sling, while the Boys Game will be streamed on ESPN and Sling.

2025 McDonald's All-American Games Rosters: Boys and Girls Teams

Boys East

Player High School College committed/ signed to Eric Reibe The Bullis School UConn Shon Abaev Calvary Christian Academy Cincinnati Darius Acuff Jr. IMG Academy Arkansas Darius Adams La Lumiere UConn

Nate Ament Highland uncommitted Cameron Boozer Christopher Columbus High School Duke Cayden Boozer Christopher Columbus High School Duke Jalen Haralson La Lumiere Notre Dame Isiah Harwell Wasatch Academy Houston Trey McKenney St. Mary's Prep Michigan Malachi Moreno Great Crossing Kentucky Braylon Mullins Greenfield Central UConn



Boys West

Player High School College committed/ signed to Alijah Arenas Chatsworth USC Mikel Brown Jr. DME Academy Louisville Niko Bundalo Prolific Prep Washington Brayden Burries Eleanor Roosevelt undecided Chris Cenac Jr. Link Academy Houston AJ Dybantsa Utah Prep BYU Nikolas Khamenia Harvard Westlake Duke Koa Peat Perry Arizona Darryn Peterson Prolific Prep Kansas Meleek Thomas Overtime Elite Arkansas Caleb Wilson Holy Innocents Episcopal North Carolina Tounde Yessoufou St. Joseph's Baylor

Girls East

Player High School College committed/ signed to Nyla Brooks Bishop Ireton North Carolina Kaelyn Carroll Tabor Academy Kentucky Jaida Civil Palm Bay Magnet Tennessee Aaliyah Crump Montverde Academy Texas Jaliya Davis Blue Valley North Kansas ZaKiyah Johnson Sacred Heart Academy LSU Leah Macy Bethlehem High Notre Dame Agot Makeer Montverde Academy South Carolina Mia Pauldo Morris Catholic Tennessee Deniya Prawl IMG Academy Tennessee Lara Somfai IMG Academy Stanford Hailee Swain Holy Innocents Episcopal Stanford

Girls West

Player High School College committed/ signed to Darianna Alexander Purcell Marian Cincinnati Sienna Betts Grand View UCLA Aaliyah Chaves Monterey Oklahoma Jasmine Davidson Clackamas USC Addison Deal Mater Dei Iowa Alexandra Eschmeyer Peak to Peak Charter Stanford Grace Knox Etiwanda LSU Ayla McDowell Cypress Springs USC Brynn McGaughy Central Valley Washington Aliyahna Morris Etiwanda California Emilee Skinner Ridgeline Duke Jordan Speiser Lutheran Kansas State

History of the McDonald's All-American Games

The McDonald's All-American Game is an all-star game for high school seniors and follows an East vs. West format. It was first established in 1977, with notable NBA greats like Magic Johnson, Dominique Wilkins, Doc Rivers, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, and more playing on it.

Being considered for one is a great honor and the highlight of many high school hoopers' careers.

How are players selected for the McDonald's All-American Games?

High school basketball coaches, principals, athletic directors and members of the McDonald’s All-American Games Selection Committee must nominate up to two players from their respective schools.

The Selection Committee then evaluates the nominees "based on the individual player’s fundamental skill level, basketball IQ, competitive motor, potential for continued growth and development and athleticism."

However, nominees must be able to play in at least 50% of their school's games that season, which means those who were out for most of the season due to injury are not eligible.

