McDonald's All-American selection committee member raves about USC signee Jazzy Davidson's "excellence" and "intensity"

The 2025 McDonald’s All-American Game is set for April 1 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and among the 24 girls selected for the prestigious event is USC signee Jazzy Davidson. The 6-foot-1 small forward from Clackamas High School will suit up for Team West, which is headlined by No. 1 prospect Aaliyah Chavez.

Following her selection, the ELITE is EARNED Instagram page shared a special tribute featuring McDonald's All-American Selection Committee member Chris Hansen, who had nothing but praise for the rising star. They captioned their post on Thursday:

“Had to @jazzydavidson with the Legends pack! We've been fortunate to have seen her come up for many years, and she continues to elevate! Stay tuned for more #EIELEGENDS🔥."

However, the primary highlight of the post was Chris Hansen raving about the young guard.

"Jazzy freaking Davidson, man," Hansen said, recalling the first time he heard about her as a sixth grader in Portland. "There was something about your focus, your eye contact, and just the way you went about your business that spoke volumes.”

Hansen, a respected scout and former ESPN HoopGurlz national director, highlighted Davidson’s intensity and impact on the game.

“I got to see your impact on the game grow the way people reacted to you, the way people got excited about being on the same floor as you, and that it didn't matter if you knew who they were or not,” he said.

"You brought the same level of intensity and excellence to everything you did. Your consistency and how you go about things really shed a light on a path for other players.”

Jazzy Davidson, ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the Class of 2025 by espnW, has been a dominant force for Clackamas High School. She recently joined the 2,000-point club and is a three-time Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year. She was also named a 2024 Naismith Award semifinalist, further cementing her status as one of the top high school basketball players in the country.

Jazzy Davidson is on fire this season

The Clackamas Cavaliers are on a roll this season currently at 16-2 record, and a big reason for their success is Jazzy Davidson. The team has been unstoppable since December, winning 14 straight games and dominating their opponents.

Davidson has been the driving force behind this incredible run. Her stats this season say it all; she’s averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game. She’s proving exactly why she earned a spot in the McDonald's All-American Game.

On Saturday, Jazzy Davidson put on another show, scoring 28 points as Clackamas destroyed Nelson High School with an 88-49 win. The Cavaliers will face Barlow next on February 10. With Davidson leading the way, Clackamas looks poised to extend their winning streak further.

